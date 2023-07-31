Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 31 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. Meet with Bluffdale City Mayor Natalie Hall 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Abby Parta, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Photo opportunity with Impact Opportunity: Refugee Girls and World Cup 

Location: Gold Room 

10:30 a.m.  Meet with members of the cabinet and senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:05 a.m. Meet with Jonathan Freedman, World Trade Center 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:40 a.m. Speak at 100 Business Championing Women luncheon 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

2 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Aug. 2 

No public meetings 

Thursday, Aug. 3  

9 a.m. Speak at social media awareness campaign launch 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10 a.m. Conduct National Governors Association business 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Speak at Trade Balance Art Installation 

Location: 3775 W. California Ave., Salt Lake City 

MEDIA ACCESS 

11:20 a.m. Speak at National ACE Small Business Roundtable 

Location: Zions Bank Head Office 

MEDIA ACCESS 

1:15 p.m. Meet with General James N. Mattis

Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 a.m. Meet with members of cabinet and senior staff 

Location: Rampton Room 

Friday, Aug. 4 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, July 31 

8 a.m. Attend Third Judicial District Court hearing

Location: 450 S. State St., Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 1

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m.     Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 2 

9 a.m. Attend social media stakeholder meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

11:30 a.m. WCF Legacy of Learning Scholarship Luncheon

Location: 555 Main St., Salt Lake City

Thursday, Aug. 3  

9 a.m. Meet with the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah

Location: Cedar City

2:30 p.m. Speak at Tribal Governance Leadership Summit

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, 405 W. University Blvd., Cedar City

Friday, Aug. 4 

6 p.m. Attend the Payson Salmon Supper

Location: Memorial Park, 300 S. Main St., Payson

###

