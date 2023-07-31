Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 31
No public meetings
Tuesday, Aug. 1
9 a.m. Meet with Bluffdale City Mayor Natalie Hall
Location: Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Meet with Abby Parta, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Photo opportunity with Impact Opportunity: Refugee Girls and World Cup
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with members of the cabinet and senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office
11:05 a.m. Meet with Jonathan Freedman, World Trade Center
Location: Governor’s Office
11:40 a.m. Speak at 100 Business Championing Women luncheon
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 2
No public meetings
Thursday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. Speak at social media awareness campaign launch
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10 a.m. Conduct National Governors Association business
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Speak at Trade Balance Art Installation
Location: 3775 W. California Ave., Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
11:20 a.m. Speak at National ACE Small Business Roundtable
Location: Zions Bank Head Office
MEDIA ACCESS
1:15 p.m. Meet with General James N. Mattis
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association team
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 a.m. Meet with members of cabinet and senior staff
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, Aug. 4
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, July 31
8 a.m. Attend Third Judicial District Court hearing
Location: 450 S. State St., Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Aug. 1
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. Attend social media stakeholder meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
11:30 a.m. WCF Legacy of Learning Scholarship Luncheon
Location: 555 Main St., Salt Lake City
Thursday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. Meet with the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah
Location: Cedar City
2:30 p.m. Speak at Tribal Governance Leadership Summit
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, 405 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
Friday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. Attend the Payson Salmon Supper
Location: Memorial Park, 300 S. Main St., Payson
