Temporary Traffic Devices and Speed Reductions to be in Place During Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 28, 2023

Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-2244

STURGIS, S.D. - Due to the increased traffic volumes expected during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will activate temporary traffic signals at the following locations:

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive

S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis

S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way (Buffalo Chip)

S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385

U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385 east of Hill City

S.D. Highway 34/79 and 8 th Street in Sturgis

Street in Sturgis S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11 th Street in Sturgis

Street in Sturgis Interstate 90 exit 32 westbound ramp

Interstate 90 exit 32 eastbound ramp

Interstate 90 exit 55 eastbound ramp

The traffic signals will be in full operation from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Speed limits will also be reduced on the following state highways from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

S.D. Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis, east approximately four miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

S.D. Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34 north approximately two miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from just south of the intersection with Bighorn Rd north 0.8 miles (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).

The SDDOT will also deploy message boards and speed trailers at various locations along with the permanent dynamic message boards on the Interstate to display messages regarding traffic conditions, crashes causing delays, extreme weather events, and other messages as appropriate.

Rally-related travel questions and additional information on road closures, temporary traffic signal locations, traffic counts, and more, can be found at: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

For more information, contact Steve Kamarainen, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, at 605-394-2244.

