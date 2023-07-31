Entrepreneur, Patrick Ziemer, Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Patrick Ziemer - Best Selling Author

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Ziemer, Founder of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Ziemer's captivating chapter, "Authenticity as a Path to Success," has played a pivotal role in the book's remarkable best-seller placement. His invaluable wisdom empowers readers to achieve similar success in their personal endeavors.

About Patrick Ziemer:

Pat Ziemer is the founder and owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, Home Business Coaching, and Social Media Trainer, Innovator. He is passionate about leveraging High Voltage Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Fields to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and support the body in healing itself since 2002.

The company’s therapy devices are used extensively on racehorses, performance horses, and professional athletes. Several recent Kentucky Derby winners and numerous world champions in many horse disciplines utilize the therapy regularly. Many professional teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS utilize Magna Wave Therapy.

In 2007, Pat acquired the rights to the PEMF device, repackaged it, branded it as Magna Wave and hit the road marketing the Magna Wave brand. Since 2007, the company has placed over 7,000 Magna Wave devices into the market for private and professional use. Magna Wave and Aura Wellness now service the human, small animal, and equine markets.

Pat received his Bachelor of Science (BS) in Mass Communications/Media Studies from the University of Southern Indiana in 1972 and currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.