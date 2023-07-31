Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,751 in the last 365 days.

Ready Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast Call

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. 

Webcast:
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial in:
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).

Replay:
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the live call through August 22, 2023.  To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13739598.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 600 lending professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ready Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more