NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter Net Income of $30.1 Million ($0.70 Per Diluted Common Share)

NORWICH, N.Y., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $30.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to $37.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $33.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Excluding the impact of securities losses and acquisition expenses, the Company generated $0.80 per diluted share of earnings in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.89 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.88 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income was impacted on a linked quarter basis from the continuation of higher funding costs.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company realized $4.5 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in securities losses. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company realized a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss.

The Company incurred acquisition expenses of $1.2 million ($0.02 per diluted share) and $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) related to the pending merger with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) in the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.

Period end total loans increased $208.0 million from December 31, 2022, or 5.1% annualized.

CEO Comments

“We delivered solid operating performance for the second quarter and the first half of 2023. Our results reflect the ongoing focus on our long-term strategies, the strength of our balance sheet and our diversified business model,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We grew loans in all our core portfolios in the second quarter, and our funding sources remained resilient. Our credit performance remained consistent and favorable, and we continued to grow capital. We were also very pleased to have received all the regulatory and shareholder approvals required to proceed with our planned combination with Salisbury Bancorp. We expect the merger to close on August 11, 2023. Our integration team with representatives from NBT and Salisbury has worked diligently to ensure the best possible customer experience upon the conversion of Salisbury customer relationships,” said Watt.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $30.1 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.70

Excluding acquisition expenses and securities losses, diluted earnings per share of $0.80 Net Interest Income

/ NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $89.5 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.27% 1 , down 28 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, down 28 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter Earning asset yields of 4.42%, up 16 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.22%, up 47 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Excluding securities losses, noninterest income was $36.7 million and was 29.2% of total revenue Loans and Credit

Quality Period end total loans of $8.36 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $208.0 million, or 5.1%, annualized, from December 31, 2022

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.17%, annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.24%, compared to 0.23% in the prior quarter and down from 0.33% in the second quarter of 2022

Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.20% Deposits Deposits were $9.53 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $34.0 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2022

Total cost of deposits was 0.85% for the second quarter of 2023, up 38 bps from the prior quarter

Full cycle to-date deposit beta of 17%

Deposit composition is diverse and granular with over 523,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $18,202 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.21 billion as of June 30, 2023

Tangible book value per share 2 was $21.55 at June 30, 2023, consistent with the first quarter of 2023 and 2.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022

was $21.55 at June 30, 2023, consistent with the first quarter of 2023 and 2.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022 Tangible equity to assets of 7.95% 1

CET1 ratio of 12.29%; Leverage ratio of 10.51%





Loans

Period end total loans were $8.36 billion at June 30, 2023, $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023 and $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022.

Period end loans increased $208.0 million from December 31, 2022. Commercial and industrial loans increased $53.1 million to $1.32 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $76.3 million to $2.88 billion; and total consumer loans increased $78.6 million to $4.15 billion. Included in total consumer loans is $158 million of a portfolio of loans in a run-off status.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 23% at June 30, 2023, compared to 22% at March 31, 2023 and 23% at June 30, 2022.



Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 were $9.53 billion, compared to $9.50 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company continues to experience migration from noninterest bearing and low interest checking and savings accounts into higher cost money market and time deposit instruments.

Loan to deposit ratio was 87.7% at June 30, 2023, compared to 85.8% at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $89.1 million, which was down $6.0 million, or 6.3%, from the first quarter of 2023 and up $1.5 million, or 1.7%, from the second quarter of 2022.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.27%, down 28 bps from the first quarter of 2023 driven by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, as well as a $200.6 million increase in the average balance of short-term borrowings and a 31 bp increase on the rates paid on those borrowings. The NIM on an FTE basis was up 6 bps from the second quarter of 2022 due to higher earning asset yields partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, as well as higher balances in short-term borrowings and the rates paid on those borrowings.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were up 16 bps from the prior quarter to 5.17% and up 107 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $73.4 million, or 0.7%, from the first quarter of 2023, or 2.7% annualized.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.85% for the second quarter of 2023, up 38 bps from the prior quarter and up 78 bps from the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 1.22%, up 47 bps from the prior quarter and up 107 bps from the second quarter of 2022.



Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans was 17 bps compared to 19 bps in the prior quarter and 4 bps in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs from the second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in charge-offs in the Company’s other consumer portfolio, which is in a run-off status. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a run-off status represented 68% of total net charge-offs.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.17% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.16% at March 31, 2023 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.

Provision expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.6 million, compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan losses was $100.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.21% of total loans at March 31, 2023 and 1.20% of total loans at June 30, 2022. The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $4.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to the prior quarter-end at $4.5 million and to $5.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities losses, was $36.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, up $0.3 million from the first quarter and down $5.6 million from the prior year’s second quarter.

Card services income increased $0.3 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.6 million from the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by the impact on debit interchange revenues from the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act which the Company became subject to in the third quarter of 2022.

Retirement plan administration fees were up $0.3 million from the prior quarter and were $0.9 million lower than the second quarter of 2022 driven by a decrease in activity-based fees which were primarily statutory plan document restatements.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a $4.5 million ($0.08 per diluted share) securities loss on the sale of two subordinated debt securities held in the AFS portfolio. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss related to the write-off of a subordinated debt security of a failed bank.

Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, decreased 1.4% compared to the previous quarter and increased 2.0% from the second quarter of 2022.

Salaries and benefits decreased 2.7% from the prior quarter driven by seasonally higher payroll taxes and higher stock-based compensation expenses in the first quarter along with a lower level of incentive compensation in the second quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a full quarter of merit pay increases and higher health and welfare benefits.

Technology and data services expenses increased over the prior quarter and from the second quarter of 2022 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.

Occupancy costs decreased from the prior quarter due to lower seasonal maintenance, equipment costs and utilities and increased from the second quarter of 2022 driven by higher utilities, rent and seasonal maintenance costs.

FDIC assessment expense was comparable to the prior quarter and increased $0.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) from the second quarter of 2022 driven by the statutory increase in the FDIC assessment rate.



Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.4% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 22.2% for the first quarter of 2023 and 22.5% for the second quarter of 2022.



Capital

Capital ratios are strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 at 7.95%. Tangible book value per share 2 was $21.55 at June 30, 2023, $21.52 at March 31, 2023 and $20.99 at June 30, 2022.

at 7.95%. Tangible book value per share was $21.55 at June 30, 2023, $21.52 at March 31, 2023 and $20.99 at June 30, 2022. Stockholders’ equity increased $36.9 million from December 31, 2022 driven by net income generation of $63.7 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $25.7 million and the repurchase of common stock of $2.8 million.

June 30, 2023, CET1 capital ratio of 12.29%, leverage ratio of 10.51% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.50%.



Stock Repurchase

The Company purchased 87,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of 2023 at an average price of $31.94 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,513,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan authorized on December 20, 2021 and set to expire on December 31, 2023.



Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Merger

On July 10, 2023, NBT announced it has received the requisite regulatory approvals and waivers from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Connecticut State Banking Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York necessary to complete its acquisition of Salisbury. NBT and Salisbury anticipate closing the transaction on August 11, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. A weekend systems conversion will follow with locations of Salisbury Bank opening as NBT Bank offices on August 14, 2023. Salisbury is a Connecticut-chartered commercial bank with 13 banking offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York, and southwestern Massachusetts. Salisbury had assets of $1.56 billion, deposits of $1.36 billion and net loans of $1.24 billion as of June 30, 2023.



Other Events

On July 1, 2023, the Company’s subsidiary national benefits administration firm, EPIC Retirement Plan Services (“EPIC RPS”), completed an asset purchase of Retirement Direct, LLC, based near Charlotte, NC. Retirement Direct served more than 500 qualified and nonqualified retirement plans and had over $2 billion in client assets under management. EPIC RPS has a client base that spans all 50 states and now supports over 5,000 retirement plans with more than 300,000 plan participants.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.89 billion at June 30, 2023. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the businesses of NBT and Salisbury may not be combined successfully; (14) the possibility that NBT and Salisbury may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Salisbury’s operations and those of NBT; (15) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (16) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (17) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (22) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,126,498 43,125,986 43,144,666 43,110,932 43,092,851 Return on average assets3 1.02 % 1.16 % 1.23 % 1.33 % 1.28 % Return on average equity3 9.91 % 11.47 % 12.30 % 12.87 % 12.73 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.13 % 15.31 % 16.54 % 17.12 % 17.00 % Net interest margin1 3 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.51 % 3.21 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.48 $ 1.78 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,129,259 43,238,248 Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 10.68 % 12.76 % Return on average tangible common equity1 14.20 % 16.93 % Net interest margin1 3.41 % 3.08 % 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Balance sheet data: Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 31,878 $ 68,045 $ 30,862 $ 97,303 $ 328,593 Securities available for sale 1,453,926 1,512,008 1,527,225 1,556,501 1,619,356 Securities held to maturity 912,876 906,824 919,517 929,541 936,512 Net loans 8,257,724 8,164,328 8,049,347 7,807,984 7,684,081 Total assets 11,890,497 11,839,730 11,739,296 11,640,742 11,720,459 Total deposits 9,529,919 9,681,205 9,495,933 9,918,751 10,028,708 Total borrowings 880,518 703,248 787,950 277,889 265,796 Total liabilities 10,680,004 10,628,071 10,565,742 10,484,196 10,531,903 Stockholders' equity 1,210,493 1,211,659 1,173,554 1,156,546 1,188,556 Capital: Equity to assets 10.18 % 10.23 % 10.00 % 9.94 % 10.14 % Tangible equity ratio1 7.95 % 7.99 % 7.73 % 7.64 % 7.87 % Book value per share $ 28.26 $ 28.24 $ 27.38 $ 27.00 $ 27.75 Tangible book value per share2 $ 21.55 $ 21.52 $ 20.65 $ 20.25 $ 20.99 Leverage ratio 10.51 % 10.43 % 10.32 % 10.21 % 9.77 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.29 % 12.28 % 12.12 % 12.17 % 12.14 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.35 % 13.34 % 13.19 % 13.27 % 13.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.50 % 15.53 % 15.38 % 15.50 % 15.50 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 31.85 $ 33.71 $ 43.42 $ 37.95 $ 37.59





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 16,931 $ 16,284 $ 17,233 $ 19,098 $ 23,673 90 days past due and still accruing 2,755 2,328 3,823 2,732 2,096 Total nonperforming loans 19,686 18,612 21,056 21,830 25,769 Other real estate owned 179 105 105 - - Total nonperforming assets 19,865 18,717 21,161 21,830 25,769 Allowance for loan losses 100,400 100,250 100,800 96,800 93,600 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.20 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.33 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 510.01 % 538.63 % 478.72 % 443.43 % 363.23 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.45 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.40 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business: Commercial & industrial $ 51 $ (294 ) $ (45 ) $ (1,045 ) $ (298 ) Commercial real estate 41 42 8 324 (246 ) Residential real estate and home equity (43 ) 80 (79 ) (56 ) (210 ) Indirect auto 273 423 445 222 163 Residential solar 581 656 596 43 153 Other consumer 2,553 2,904 2,752 1,796 1,228 Total loan net charge-offs $ 3,456 $ 3,811 $ 3,677 $ 1,284 $ 790 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment: Commercial & industrial 0.86% 0.85% 0.82% 0.80% 0.74% Commercial real estate 0.93% 0.93% 0.91% 0.88% 0.89% Residential real estate 0.73% 0.73% 0.72% 0.74% 0.79% Auto 0.80% 0.77% 0.81% 0.78% 0.79% Residential solar 3.09% 3.04% 3.21% 3.08% 3.00% Other consumer 5.98% 6.19% 6.27% 6.67% 6.19% Total 1.20% 1.21% 1.24% 1.22% 1.20% 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Loans by line of business: Commercial & industrial $ 1,318,340 $ 1,277,446 $ 1,265,082 $ 1,258,871 $ 1,298,072 Commercial real estate 2,884,264 2,845,631 2,807,941 2,724,728 2,670,633 Paycheck protection program 753 845 949 3,328 17,286 Residential real estate 1,666,204 1,651,918 1,649,870 1,626,528 1,606,188 Indirect auto 1,048,739 1,031,315 989,587 952,757 936,516 Residential solar 926,365 920,084 856,798 728,898 599,565 Home equity 310,897 308,219 314,124 313,557 313,395 Other consumer 202,562 229,120 265,796 296,117 336,026 Total loans $ 8,358,124 $ 8,264,578 $ 8,150,147 $ 7,904,784 $ 7,777,681 PPP income recognized $ 5 $ 9 $ 71 $ 320 $ 1,301 PPP unamortized fees $ 35 $ 38 $ 45 $ 108 $ 414





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Cash and due from banks $ 170,010 $ 166,488 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 31,878 30,862 Equity securities, at fair value 33,893 30,784 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,453,926 1,527,225 Securities held to maturity (fair value $808,641 and $812,647, respectively) 912,876 919,517 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,076 44,713 Loans held for sale 1,866 562 Loans 8,358,124 8,150,147 Less allowance for loan losses 100,400 100,800 Net loans $ 8,257,724 $ 8,049,347 Premises and equipment, net 66,799 69,047 Goodwill 281,204 281,204 Intangible assets, net 6,497 7,341 Bank owned life insurance 233,400 232,409 Other assets 387,348 379,797 Total assets $ 11,890,497 $ 11,739,296 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,326,685 $ 3,617,324 Savings, NOW and money market 5,224,560 5,444,837 Time 978,674 433,772 Total deposits $ 9,529,919 $ 9,495,933 Short-term borrowings 652,413 585,012 Long-term debt 29,764 4,815 Subordinated debt, net 97,145 96,927 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 269,567 281,859 Total liabilities $ 10,680,004 $ 10,565,742 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,210,493 $ 1,173,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,890,497 $ 11,739,296





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,935 $ 78,539 $ 207,834 $ 151,882 Securities available for sale 7,493 7,317 15,109 14,157 Securities held to maturity 4,991 4,185 10,026 7,678 Other 1,170 1,442 1,812 1,967 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 120,589 $ 91,483 $ 234,781 $ 175,684 Interest expense Deposits $ 19,986 $ 1,756 $ 31,130 $ 3,598 Short-term borrowings 8,126 13 13,045 29 Long-term debt 290 33 337 120 Subordinated debt 1,335 1,359 2,669 2,718 Junior subordinated debt 1,767 737 3,449 1,286 Total interest expense $ 31,504 $ 3,898 $ 50,630 $ 7,751 Net interest income $ 89,085 $ 87,585 $ 184,151 $ 167,933 Provision for loan losses 3,606 4,390 7,515 4,986 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 85,479 $ 83,195 $ 176,636 $ 162,947 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,733 $ 3,763 $ 7,281 $ 7,451 Card services income 5,121 9,751 9,966 18,446 Retirement plan administration fees 11,735 12,676 23,197 25,955 Wealth management 8,227 8,252 16,314 16,892 Insurance services 3,716 3,578 7,647 7,366 Bank owned life insurance income 1,528 1,411 3,406 3,065 Net securities (losses) (4,641 ) (587 ) (9,639 ) (766 ) Other 2,626 2,812 5,282 5,906 Total noninterest income $ 32,045 $ 41,656 $ 63,454 $ 84,315 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 46,834 $ 46,716 $ 94,989 $ 92,224 Technology and data services 9,305 8,945 18,312 17,492 Occupancy 6,923 6,487 14,143 13,280 Professional fees and outside services 4,159 3,906 8,337 8,182 Office supplies and postage 1,676 1,548 3,304 2,972 FDIC assessment 1,344 810 2,740 1,612 Advertising 525 730 1,174 1,384 Amortization of intangible assets 458 545 994 1,181 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 691 757 1,546 1,141 Acquisition expenses 1,189 - 1,807 - Other 5,690 5,675 10,770 8,794 Total noninterest expense $ 78,794 $ 76,119 $ 158,116 $ 148,262 Income before income tax expense $ 38,730 $ 48,732 $ 81,974 $ 99,000 Income tax expense 8,658 10,957 18,244 22,099 Net income $ 30,072 $ 37,775 $ 63,730 $ 76,901 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.88 $ 1.49 $ 1.79 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.88 $ 1.48 $ 1.78





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,935 $ 100,899 $ 95,620 $ 85,266 $ 78,539 Securities available for sale 7,493 7,616 7,831 7,665 7,317 Securities held to maturity 4,991 5,035 5,050 4,854 4,185 Other 1,170 642 671 1,429 1,442 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 120,589 $ 114,192 $ 109,172 $ 99,214 $ 91,483 Interest expense Deposits $ 19,986 $ 11,144 $ 4,092 $ 2,233 $ 1,756 Short-term borrowings 8,126 4,919 2,510 84 13 Long-term debt 290 47 21 20 33 Subordinated debt 1,335 1,334 1,346 1,360 1,359 Junior subordinated debt 1,767 1,682 1,424 1,039 737 Total interest expense $ 31,504 $ 19,126 $ 9,393 $ 4,736 $ 3,898 Net interest income $ 89,085 $ 95,066 $ 99,779 $ 94,478 $ 87,585 Provision for loan losses 3,606 3,909 7,677 4,484 4,390 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 85,479 $ 91,157 $ 92,102 $ 89,994 $ 83,195 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,733 $ 3,548 $ 3,598 $ 3,581 $ 3,763 Card services income 5,121 4,845 4,958 5,654 9,751 Retirement plan administration fees 11,735 11,462 10,661 11,496 12,676 Wealth management 8,227 8,087 8,017 8,402 8,252 Insurance services 3,716 3,931 3,438 3,892 3,578 Bank owned life insurance income 1,528 1,878 1,419 1,560 1,411 Net securities (losses) (4,641 ) (4,998 ) (217 ) (148 ) (587 ) Other 2,626 2,656 2,217 2,735 2,812 Total noninterest income $ 32,045 $ 31,409 $ 34,091 $ 37,172 $ 41,656 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 46,834 $ 48,155 $ 47,235 $ 48,371 $ 46,716 Technology and data services 9,305 9,007 9,124 9,096 8,945 Occupancy 6,923 7,220 6,521 6,481 6,487 Professional fees and outside services 4,159 4,178 4,811 3,817 3,906 Office supplies and postage 1,676 1,628 1,699 1,469 1,548 FDIC assessment 1,344 1,396 798 787 810 Advertising 525 649 879 559 730 Amortization of intangible assets 458 536 538 544 545 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 691 855 957 549 757 Acquisition expenses 1,189 618 967 - - Other 5,690 5,080 5,980 5,021 5,675 Total noninterest expense $ 78,794 $ 79,322 $ 79,509 $ 76,694 $ 76,119 Income before income tax expense $ 38,730 $ 43,244 $ 46,684 $ 50,472 $ 48,732 Income tax expense 8,658 9,586 10,563 11,499 10,957 Net income $ 30,072 $ 33,658 $ 36,121 $ 38,973 $ 37,775 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.88





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q2 - 2023 Q1 - 2023 Q4 - 2022 Q3 - 2022 Q2 - 2022 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 28,473 3.62 % $ 34,215 2.26 % $ 39,573 3.31 % $ 191,463 2.51 % $ 553,548 0.82 % Securities taxable1 2,394,027 1.90 % 2,442,732 1.92 % 2,480,959 1.88 % 2,491,315 1.83 % 2,439,960 1.74 % Securities tax-exempt 1 5 201,499 2.83 % 202,321 2.81 % 208,238 2.68 % 211,306 2.47 % 256,799 1.83 % FRB and FHLB stock 51,454 7.12 % 41,144 4.45 % 32,903 4.11 % 25,182 3.47 % 24,983 5.03 % Loans1 6 8,307,894 5.17 % 8,189,520 5.00 % 8,039,442 4.72 % 7,808,025 4.34 % 7,707,730 4.09 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,983,347 4.42 % $ 10,909,932 4.26 % $ 10,801,115 4.02 % $ 10,727,291 3.68 % $ 10,983,020 3.35 % Other assets 835,424 836,879 855,410 887,378 883,498 Total assets $ 11,818,771 $ 11,746,811 $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,113,965 2.30 % $ 2,081,210 1.22 % $ 2,169,192 0.39 % $ 2,332,341 0.15 % $ 2,577,367 0.14 % NOW deposit accounts 1,463,953 0.38 % 1,598,834 0.36 % 1,604,096 0.33 % 1,548,115 0.21 % 1,580,132 0.07 % Savings deposits 1,708,874 0.03 % 1,781,465 0.03 % 1,823,056 0.03 % 1,854,122 0.03 % 1,845,128 0.03 % Time deposits 856,305 2.97 % 639,645 2.10 % 432,110 0.41 % 455,168 0.35 % 478,531 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,143,097 1.30 % $ 6,101,154 0.74 % $ 6,028,454 0.27 % $ 6,189,746 0.14 % $ 6,481,158 0.11 % Federal funds purchased 48,407 5.35 % 44,334 4.92 % 56,576 4.03 % 1,522 3.39 % - - Repurchase agreements 55,627 1.08 % 71,340 0.08 % 76,334 0.11 % 69,048 0.10 % 60,061 0.09 % Short-term borrowings 557,818 5.27 % 357,200 4.96 % 177,533 4.28 % 6,440 3.33 % - - Long-term debt 29,773 3.91 % 7,299 2.61 % 3,817 2.18 % 3,331 2.38 % 5,336 2.48 % Subordinated debt, net 97,081 5.52 % 96,966 5.58 % 97,839 5.46 % 98,748 5.46 % 98,642 5.53 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 7.00 % 101,196 6.74 % 101,196 5.58 % 101,196 4.07 % 101,196 2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,032,999 1.80 % $ 6,779,489 1.14 % $ 6,541,749 0.57 % $ 6,470,031 0.29 % $ 6,746,393 0.23 % Demand deposits 3,316,955 3,502,489 3,658,965 3,708,131 3,711,049 Other liabilities 251,511 274,517 290,895 234,851 218,491 Stockholders' equity 1,217,306 1,190,316 1,164,916 1,201,656 1,190,585 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,818,771 $ 11,746,811 $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 Interest rate spread 2.62 % 3.12 % 3.45 % 3.39 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.51 % 3.21 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 31,328 $ 447 2.88 % $ 770,727 $ 1,533 0.40 % Securities taxable1 2,418,245 22,902 1.91 % 2,362,699 19,981 1.71 % Securities tax-exempt1 5 201,908 2,826 2.82 % 257,651 2,347 1.84 % FRB and FHLB stock 46,327 1,365 5.94 % 25,004 434 3.50 % Loans1 6 8,249,034 208,038 5.09 % 7,619,691 151,964 4.02 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,946,842 $ 235,578 4.34 % $ 11,035,772 $ 176,259 3.22 % Other assets 836,148 915,361 Total assets $ 11,782,990 $ 11,951,133 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,097,678 $ 18,368 1.77 % $ 2,648,458 $ 1,924 0.15 % NOW deposit accounts 1,531,021 2,824 0.37 % 1,581,603 460 0.06 % Savings deposits 1,744,969 286 0.03 % 1,819,978 293 0.03 % Time deposits 748,573 9,652 2.60 % 486,537 921 0.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,122,241 $ 31,130 1.03 % $ 6,536,576 $ 3,598 0.11 % Federal funds purchased 46,381 1,184 5.15 % - - - Repurchase agreements 63,440 164 0.52 % 66,379 29 0.09 % Short-term borrowings 458,064 11,697 5.15 % - - - Long-term debt 18,598 337 3.65 % 9,634 120 2.51 % Subordinated debt, net 97,024 2,669 5.55 % 98,587 2,718 5.56 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 3,449 6.87 % 101,196 1,286 2.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,906,944 $ 50,630 1.48 % $ 6,812,372 $ 7,751 0.23 % Demand deposits 3,409,209 3,710,589 Other liabilities 262,951 212,425 Stockholders' equity 1,203,886 1,215,747 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,782,990 $ 11,951,133 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 184,948 $ 168,508 Interest rate spread 2.86 % 2.99 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.41 % 3.08 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 797 $ 575 Net interest income $ 184,151 $ 167,933





1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) FTE adjustment 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Net interest income $ 89,085 $ 95,066 $ 99,779 $ 94,478 $ 87,585 Add: FTE adjustment 402 395 392 337 290 Net interest income (FTE) $ 89,487 $ 95,461 $ 100,171 $ 94,815 $ 87,875 Average earning assets $ 10,983,347 $ 10,909,932 $ 10,801,115 $ 10,727,291 $ 10,983,020 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.51 % 3.21 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 184,151 $ 167,933 Add: FTE adjustment 797 575 Net interest income (FTE) $ 184,948 $ 168,508 Average earning assets $ 10,946,842 $ 11,035,772 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.41 % 3.08 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%. Tangible equity to tangible assets 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Total equity $ 1,210,493 $ 1,211,659 $ 1,173,554 $ 1,156,546 $ 1,188,556 Intangible assets 287,701 288,159 288,545 289,083 289,259 Total assets $ 11,890,497 $ 11,839,730 $ 11,739,296 $ 11,640,742 $ 11,720,459 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.95 % 7.99 % 7.73 % 7.64 % 7.87 % Return on average tangible common equity 2023 2022 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Net income $ 30,072 $ 33,658 $ 36,121 $ 38,973 $ 37,775 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 344 402 404 408 409 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 30,416 $ 34,060 $ 36,525 $ 39,381 $ 38,184 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,217,306 $ 1,190,316 $ 1,164,916 $ 1,201,656 $ 1,190,585 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 287,974 288,354 288,856 289,296 289,584 Average tangible common equity $ 929,332 $ 901,962 $ 876,060 $ 912,360 $ 901,001 Return on average tangible common equity3 13.13 % 15.31 % 16.54 % 17.12 % 17.00 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 63,730 $ 76,901 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 746 886 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 64,476 $ 77,787 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,203,886 $ 1,215,747 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 288,163 289,402 Average tangible common equity $ 915,723 $ 926,345 Return on average tangible common equity3 14.20 % 16.93 % 2 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3 Annualized. 4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.



