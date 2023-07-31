Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,751 in the last 365 days.

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter Net Income of $30.1 Million ($0.70 Per Diluted Common Share)

NORWICH, N.Y., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $30.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to $37.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $33.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Excluding the impact of securities losses and acquisition expenses, the Company generated $0.80 per diluted share of earnings in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.89 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.88 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income was impacted on a linked quarter basis from the continuation of higher funding costs.
  • In the second quarter of 2023, the Company realized $4.5 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in securities losses. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company realized a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss.
  • The Company incurred acquisition expenses of $1.2 million ($0.02 per diluted share) and $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) related to the pending merger with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) in the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
  • Period end total loans increased $208.0 million from December 31, 2022, or 5.1% annualized.

CEO Comments

“We delivered solid operating performance for the second quarter and the first half of 2023. Our results reflect the ongoing focus on our long-term strategies, the strength of our balance sheet and our diversified business model,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We grew loans in all our core portfolios in the second quarter, and our funding sources remained resilient. Our credit performance remained consistent and favorable, and we continued to grow capital. We were also very pleased to have received all the regulatory and shareholder approvals required to proceed with our planned combination with Salisbury Bancorp. We expect the merger to close on August 11, 2023. Our integration team with representatives from NBT and Salisbury has worked diligently to ensure the best possible customer experience upon the conversion of Salisbury customer relationships,” said Watt.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income
  • Net income of $30.1 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.70
  • Excluding acquisition expenses and securities losses, diluted earnings per share of $0.80
Net Interest Income
/ NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $89.5 million1
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.27%1, down 28 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter
  • Earning asset yields of 4.42%, up 16 bps from the prior quarter
  • Total cost of funds of 1.22%, up 47 bps from the prior quarter
Noninterest Income
  • Excluding securities losses, noninterest income was $36.7 million and was 29.2% of total revenue
Loans and Credit
Quality
  • Period end total loans of $8.36 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $208.0 million, or 5.1%, annualized, from December 31, 2022
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.17%, annualized
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.24%, compared to 0.23% in the prior quarter and down from 0.33% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.20%
Deposits
  • Deposits were $9.53 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $34.0 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2022
  • Total cost of deposits was 0.85% for the second quarter of 2023, up 38 bps from the prior quarter
  • Full cycle to-date deposit beta of 17%
  • Deposit composition is diverse and granular with over 523,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $18,202
Capital
  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.21 billion as of June 30, 2023
  • Tangible book value per share2 was $21.55 at June 30, 2023, consistent with the first quarter of 2023 and 2.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022
  • Tangible equity to assets of 7.95%1
  • CET1 ratio of 12.29%; Leverage ratio of 10.51%


Loans

  • Period end total loans were $8.36 billion at June 30, 2023, $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023 and $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Period end loans increased $208.0 million from December 31, 2022. Commercial and industrial loans increased $53.1 million to $1.32 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $76.3 million to $2.88 billion; and total consumer loans increased $78.6 million to $4.15 billion. Included in total consumer loans is $158 million of a portfolio of loans in a run-off status.
  • Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 23% at June 30, 2023, compared to 22% at March 31, 2023 and 23% at June 30, 2022.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at June 30, 2023 were $9.53 billion, compared to $9.50 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company continues to experience migration from noninterest bearing and low interest checking and savings accounts into higher cost money market and time deposit instruments.
  • Loan to deposit ratio was 87.7% at June 30, 2023, compared to 85.8% at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $89.1 million, which was down $6.0 million, or 6.3%, from the first quarter of 2023 and up $1.5 million, or 1.7%, from the second quarter of 2022.
  • The NIM on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.27%, down 28 bps from the first quarter of 2023 driven by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, as well as a $200.6 million increase in the average balance of short-term borrowings and a 31 bp increase on the rates paid on those borrowings. The NIM on an FTE basis was up 6 bps from the second quarter of 2022 due to higher earning asset yields partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, as well as higher balances in short-term borrowings and the rates paid on those borrowings.
  • Earning asset yields for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were up 16 bps from the prior quarter to 5.17% and up 107 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $73.4 million, or 0.7%, from the first quarter of 2023, or 2.7% annualized.
  • Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.85% for the second quarter of 2023, up 38 bps from the prior quarter and up 78 bps from the same period in the prior year.
  • Total cost of funds for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 1.22%, up 47 bps from the prior quarter and up 107 bps from the second quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

  • Net charge-offs to total average loans was 17 bps compared to 19 bps in the prior quarter and 4 bps in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs from the second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in charge-offs in the Company’s other consumer portfolio, which is in a run-off status. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a run-off status represented 68% of total net charge-offs.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.17% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.16% at March 31, 2023 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.
  • Provision expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.6 million, compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $100.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.21% of total loans at March 31, 2023 and 1.20% of total loans at June 30, 2022. The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $4.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to the prior quarter-end at $4.5 million and to $5.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

  • Total noninterest income, excluding securities losses, was $36.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, up $0.3 million from the first quarter and down $5.6 million from the prior year’s second quarter.
  • Card services income increased $0.3 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.6 million from the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by the impact on debit interchange revenues from the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act which the Company became subject to in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Retirement plan administration fees were up $0.3 million from the prior quarter and were $0.9 million lower than the second quarter of 2022 driven by a decrease in activity-based fees which were primarily statutory plan document restatements.
  • In the second quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a $4.5 million ($0.08 per diluted share) securities loss on the sale of two subordinated debt securities held in the AFS portfolio. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss related to the write-off of a subordinated debt security of a failed bank.

Noninterest Expense

  • Total noninterest expense, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, decreased 1.4% compared to the previous quarter and increased 2.0% from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Salaries and benefits decreased 2.7% from the prior quarter driven by seasonally higher payroll taxes and higher stock-based compensation expenses in the first quarter along with a lower level of incentive compensation in the second quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a full quarter of merit pay increases and higher health and welfare benefits.
  • Technology and data services expenses increased over the prior quarter and from the second quarter of 2022 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.
  • Occupancy costs decreased from the prior quarter due to lower seasonal maintenance, equipment costs and utilities and increased from the second quarter of 2022 driven by higher utilities, rent and seasonal maintenance costs.
  • FDIC assessment expense was comparable to the prior quarter and increased $0.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) from the second quarter of 2022 driven by the statutory increase in the FDIC assessment rate.

Income Taxes

  • The effective tax rate was 22.4% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 22.2% for the first quarter of 2023 and 22.5% for the second quarter of 2022.

Capital

  • Capital ratios are strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets1 at 7.95%. Tangible book value per share2 was $21.55 at June 30, 2023, $21.52 at March 31, 2023 and $20.99 at June 30, 2022.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $36.9 million from December 31, 2022 driven by net income generation of $63.7 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $25.7 million and the repurchase of common stock of $2.8 million.
  • June 30, 2023, CET1 capital ratio of 12.29%, leverage ratio of 10.51% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.50%.

Stock Repurchase

  • The Company purchased 87,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of 2023 at an average price of $31.94 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,513,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan authorized on December 20, 2021 and set to expire on December 31, 2023.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Merger

  • On July 10, 2023, NBT announced it has received the requisite regulatory approvals and waivers from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Connecticut State Banking Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York necessary to complete its acquisition of Salisbury. NBT and Salisbury anticipate closing the transaction on August 11, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. A weekend systems conversion will follow with locations of Salisbury Bank opening as NBT Bank offices on August 14, 2023. Salisbury is a Connecticut-chartered commercial bank with 13 banking offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York, and southwestern Massachusetts. Salisbury had assets of $1.56 billion, deposits of $1.36 billion and net loans of $1.24 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Other Events

  • On July 1, 2023, the Company’s subsidiary national benefits administration firm, EPIC Retirement Plan Services (“EPIC RPS”), completed an asset purchase of Retirement Direct, LLC, based near Charlotte, NC. Retirement Direct served more than 500 qualified and nonqualified retirement plans and had over $2 billion in client assets under management. EPIC RPS has a client base that spans all 50 states and now supports over 5,000 retirement plans with more than 300,000 plan participants.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to review second quarter 2023 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.89 billion at June 30, 2023. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the businesses of NBT and Salisbury may not be combined successfully; (14) the possibility that NBT and Salisbury may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Salisbury’s operations and those of NBT; (15) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (16) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (17) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (22) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Selected Financial Data          
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)        
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Profitability:          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70   $ 0.78   $ 0.84   $ 0.90   $ 0.88  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   43,126,498     43,125,986     43,144,666     43,110,932     43,092,851  
Return on average assets3   1.02 %   1.16 %   1.23 %   1.33 %   1.28 %
Return on average equity3   9.91 %   11.47 %   12.30 %   12.87 %   12.73 %
Return on average tangible common equity1 3   13.13 %   15.31 %   16.54 %   17.12 %   17.00 %
Net interest margin1 3   3.27 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.51 %   3.21 %
           
  6 Months Ended June 30,      
    2023     2022        
Profitability:          
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.48   $ 1.78        
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   43,129,259     43,238,248        
Return on average assets   1.09 %   1.30 %      
Return on average equity   10.68 %   12.76 %      
Return on average tangible common equity1   14.20 %   16.93 %      
Net interest margin1   3.41 %   3.08 %      
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Balance sheet data:          
Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 31,878   $ 68,045   $ 30,862   $ 97,303   $ 328,593  
Securities available for sale   1,453,926     1,512,008     1,527,225     1,556,501     1,619,356  
Securities held to maturity   912,876     906,824     919,517     929,541     936,512  
Net loans   8,257,724     8,164,328     8,049,347     7,807,984     7,684,081  
Total assets   11,890,497     11,839,730     11,739,296     11,640,742     11,720,459  
Total deposits   9,529,919     9,681,205     9,495,933     9,918,751     10,028,708  
Total borrowings   880,518     703,248     787,950     277,889     265,796  
Total liabilities   10,680,004     10,628,071     10,565,742     10,484,196     10,531,903  
Stockholders' equity   1,210,493     1,211,659     1,173,554     1,156,546     1,188,556  
           
Capital:          
Equity to assets   10.18 %   10.23 %   10.00 %   9.94 %   10.14 %
Tangible equity ratio1   7.95 %   7.99 %   7.73 %   7.64 %   7.87 %
Book value per share $ 28.26   $ 28.24   $ 27.38   $ 27.00   $ 27.75  
Tangible book value per share2 $ 21.55   $ 21.52   $ 20.65   $ 20.25   $ 20.99  
Leverage ratio   10.51 %   10.43 %   10.32 %   10.21 %   9.77 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.29 %   12.28 %   12.12 %   12.17 %   12.14 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   13.35 %   13.34 %   13.19 %   13.27 %   13.27 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.50 %   15.53 %   15.38 %   15.50 %   15.50 %
Common stock price (end of period) $ 31.85   $ 33.71   $ 43.42   $ 37.95   $ 37.59  
           


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances          
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)          
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Asset quality:          
Nonaccrual loans $ 16,931   $ 16,284   $ 17,233   $ 19,098   $ 23,673  
90 days past due and still accruing   2,755     2,328     3,823     2,732     2,096  
Total nonperforming loans   19,686     18,612     21,056     21,830     25,769  
Other real estate owned   179     105     105     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets   19,865     18,717     21,161     21,830     25,769  
Allowance for loan losses   100,400     100,250     100,800     96,800     93,600  
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.20 %   1.21 %   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.20 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans   0.24 %   0.23 %   0.26 %   0.28 %   0.33 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.22 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   510.01 %   538.63 %   478.72 %   443.43 %   363.23 %
Past due loans to total loans4   0.45 %   0.30 %   0.33 %   0.30 %   0.40 %
Net charge-offs to average loans3   0.17 %   0.19 %   0.18 %   0.07 %   0.04 %
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Loan net charge-offs by line of business:          
Commercial & industrial $ 51   $ (294 ) $ (45 ) $ (1,045 ) $ (298 )
Commercial real estate   41     42     8     324     (246 )
Residential real estate and home equity   (43 )   80     (79 )   (56 )   (210 )
Indirect auto   273     423     445     222     163  
Residential solar   581     656     596     43     153  
Other consumer   2,553     2,904     2,752     1,796     1,228  
Total loan net charge-offs $ 3,456   $ 3,811   $ 3,677   $ 1,284   $ 790  
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment:        
Commercial & industrial   0.86%     0.85%     0.82%     0.80%     0.74%  
Commercial real estate   0.93%     0.93%     0.91%     0.88%     0.89%  
Residential real estate   0.73%     0.73%     0.72%     0.74%     0.79%  
Auto   0.80%     0.77%     0.81%     0.78%     0.79%  
Residential solar   3.09%     3.04%     3.21%     3.08%     3.00%  
Other consumer   5.98%     6.19%     6.27%     6.67%     6.19%  
Total   1.20%     1.21%     1.24%     1.22%     1.20%  
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Loans by line of business:          
Commercial & industrial $ 1,318,340   $ 1,277,446   $ 1,265,082   $ 1,258,871   $ 1,298,072  
Commercial real estate   2,884,264     2,845,631     2,807,941     2,724,728     2,670,633  
Paycheck protection program   753     845     949     3,328     17,286  
Residential real estate   1,666,204     1,651,918     1,649,870     1,626,528     1,606,188  
Indirect auto   1,048,739     1,031,315     989,587     952,757     936,516  
Residential solar   926,365     920,084     856,798     728,898     599,565  
Home equity   310,897     308,219     314,124     313,557     313,395  
Other consumer   202,562     229,120     265,796     296,117     336,026  
Total loans $ 8,358,124   $ 8,264,578   $ 8,150,147   $ 7,904,784   $ 7,777,681  
           
PPP income recognized $ 5   $ 9   $ 71   $ 320   $ 1,301  
PPP unamortized fees $ 35   $ 38   $ 45   $ 108   $ 414  
           


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
     
  June 30, December 31,
Assets 2023 2022
Cash and due from banks $ 170,010   $ 166,488
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   31,878     30,862
Equity securities, at fair value   33,893     30,784
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,453,926     1,527,225
Securities held to maturity (fair value $808,641 and $812,647, respectively)   912,876     919,517
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   53,076     44,713
Loans held for sale   1,866     562
Loans   8,358,124     8,150,147
Less allowance for loan losses   100,400     100,800
Net loans $ 8,257,724   $ 8,049,347
Premises and equipment, net   66,799     69,047
Goodwill   281,204     281,204
Intangible assets, net   6,497     7,341
Bank owned life insurance   233,400     232,409
Other assets   387,348     379,797
Total assets $ 11,890,497   $ 11,739,296
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,326,685   $ 3,617,324
Savings, NOW and money market   5,224,560     5,444,837
Time   978,674     433,772
Total deposits $ 9,529,919   $ 9,495,933
Short-term borrowings   652,413     585,012
Long-term debt   29,764     4,815
Subordinated debt, net   97,145     96,927
Junior subordinated debt   101,196     101,196
Other liabilities   269,567     281,859
Total liabilities $ 10,680,004   $ 10,565,742
     
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,210,493   $ 1,173,554
     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,890,497   $ 11,739,296
     


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Interest, fee and dividend income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 106,935   $ 78,539   $ 207,834   $ 151,882  
Securities available for sale   7,493     7,317     15,109     14,157  
Securities held to maturity   4,991     4,185     10,026     7,678  
Other   1,170     1,442     1,812     1,967  
Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 120,589   $ 91,483   $ 234,781   $ 175,684  
Interest expense        
Deposits $ 19,986   $ 1,756   $ 31,130   $ 3,598  
Short-term borrowings   8,126     13     13,045     29  
Long-term debt   290     33     337     120  
Subordinated debt   1,335     1,359     2,669     2,718  
Junior subordinated debt   1,767     737     3,449     1,286  
Total interest expense $ 31,504   $ 3,898   $ 50,630   $ 7,751  
Net interest income $ 89,085   $ 87,585   $ 184,151   $ 167,933  
Provision for loan losses   3,606     4,390     7,515     4,986  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 85,479   $ 83,195   $ 176,636   $ 162,947  
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,733   $ 3,763   $ 7,281   $ 7,451  
Card services income   5,121     9,751     9,966     18,446  
Retirement plan administration fees   11,735     12,676     23,197     25,955  
Wealth management   8,227     8,252     16,314     16,892  
Insurance services   3,716     3,578     7,647     7,366  
Bank owned life insurance income   1,528     1,411     3,406     3,065  
Net securities (losses)   (4,641 )   (587 )   (9,639 )   (766 )
Other   2,626     2,812     5,282     5,906  
Total noninterest income $ 32,045   $ 41,656   $ 63,454   $ 84,315  
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits $ 46,834   $ 46,716   $ 94,989   $ 92,224  
Technology and data services   9,305     8,945     18,312     17,492  
Occupancy   6,923     6,487     14,143     13,280  
Professional fees and outside services   4,159     3,906     8,337     8,182  
Office supplies and postage   1,676     1,548     3,304     2,972  
FDIC assessment   1,344     810     2,740     1,612  
Advertising   525     730     1,174     1,384  
Amortization of intangible assets   458     545     994     1,181  
Loan collection and other real estate owned, net   691     757     1,546     1,141  
Acquisition expenses   1,189     -     1,807     -  
Other   5,690     5,675     10,770     8,794  
Total noninterest expense $ 78,794   $ 76,119   $ 158,116   $ 148,262  
Income before income tax expense $ 38,730   $ 48,732   $ 81,974   $ 99,000  
Income tax expense   8,658     10,957     18,244     22,099  
Net income $ 30,072   $ 37,775   $ 63,730   $ 76,901  
Earnings Per Share        
Basic $ 0.70   $ 0.88   $ 1.49   $ 1.79  
Diluted $ 0.70   $ 0.88   $ 1.48   $ 1.78  
         


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income        
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)        
           
    2023     2022  
  2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
Interest, fee and dividend income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 106,935   $ 100,899   $ 95,620   $ 85,266   $ 78,539  
Securities available for sale   7,493     7,616     7,831     7,665     7,317  
Securities held to maturity   4,991     5,035     5,050     4,854     4,185  
Other   1,170     642     671     1,429     1,442  
Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 120,589   $ 114,192   $ 109,172   $ 99,214   $ 91,483  
Interest expense          
Deposits $ 19,986   $ 11,144   $ 4,092   $ 2,233   $ 1,756  
Short-term borrowings   8,126     4,919     2,510     84     13  
Long-term debt   290     47     21     20     33  
Subordinated debt   1,335     1,334     1,346     1,360     1,359  
Junior subordinated debt   1,767     1,682     1,424     1,039     737  
Total interest expense $ 31,504   $ 19,126   $ 9,393   $ 4,736   $ 3,898  
Net interest income $ 89,085   $ 95,066   $ 99,779   $ 94,478   $ 87,585  
Provision for loan losses   3,606     3,909     7,677     4,484     4,390  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 85,479   $ 91,157   $ 92,102   $ 89,994   $ 83,195  
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,733   $ 3,548   $ 3,598   $ 3,581   $ 3,763  
Card services income   5,121     4,845     4,958     5,654     9,751  
Retirement plan administration fees   11,735     11,462     10,661     11,496     12,676  
Wealth management   8,227     8,087     8,017     8,402     8,252  
Insurance services   3,716     3,931     3,438     3,892     3,578  
Bank owned life insurance income   1,528     1,878     1,419     1,560     1,411  
Net securities (losses)   (4,641 )   (4,998 )   (217 )   (148 )   (587 )
Other   2,626     2,656     2,217     2,735     2,812  
Total noninterest income $ 32,045   $ 31,409   $ 34,091   $ 37,172   $ 41,656  
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 46,834   $ 48,155   $ 47,235   $ 48,371   $ 46,716  
Technology and data services   9,305     9,007     9,124     9,096     8,945  
Occupancy   6,923     7,220     6,521     6,481     6,487  
Professional fees and outside services   4,159     4,178     4,811     3,817     3,906  
Office supplies and postage   1,676     1,628     1,699     1,469     1,548  
FDIC assessment   1,344     1,396     798     787     810  
Advertising   525     649     879     559     730  
Amortization of intangible assets   458     536     538     544     545  
Loan collection and other real estate owned, net   691     855     957     549     757  
Acquisition expenses   1,189     618     967     -     -  
Other   5,690     5,080     5,980     5,021     5,675  
Total noninterest expense $ 78,794   $ 79,322   $ 79,509   $ 76,694   $ 76,119  
Income before income tax expense $ 38,730   $ 43,244   $ 46,684   $ 50,472   $ 48,732  
Income tax expense   8,658     9,586     10,563     11,499     10,957  
Net income $ 30,072   $ 33,658   $ 36,121   $ 38,973   $ 37,775  
Earnings Per Share          
Basic $ 0.70   $ 0.78   $ 0.84   $ 0.91   $ 0.88  
Diluted $ 0.70   $ 0.78   $ 0.84   $ 0.90   $ 0.88  
           


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries                      
Average Quarterly Balance Sheets                      
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)                      
                       
    Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates
    Q2 - 2023 Q1 - 2023 Q4 - 2022 Q3 - 2022 Q2 - 2022
Assets                      
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   $ 28,473 3.62 % $ 34,215 2.26 % $ 39,573 3.31 % $ 191,463 2.51 % $ 553,548 0.82 %
Securities taxable1     2,394,027 1.90 %   2,442,732 1.92 %   2,480,959 1.88 %   2,491,315 1.83 %   2,439,960 1.74 %
Securities tax-exempt 1 5     201,499 2.83 %   202,321 2.81 %   208,238 2.68 %   211,306 2.47 %   256,799 1.83 %
FRB and FHLB stock     51,454 7.12 %   41,144 4.45 %   32,903 4.11 %   25,182 3.47 %   24,983 5.03 %
Loans1 6     8,307,894 5.17 %   8,189,520 5.00 %   8,039,442 4.72 %   7,808,025 4.34 %   7,707,730 4.09 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 10,983,347 4.42 % $ 10,909,932 4.26 % $ 10,801,115 4.02 % $ 10,727,291 3.68 % $ 10,983,020 3.35 %
Other assets     835,424     836,879     855,410     887,378     883,498  
Total assets   $ 11,818,771   $ 11,746,811   $ 11,656,525   $ 11,614,669   $ 11,866,518  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Money market deposit accounts   $ 2,113,965 2.30 % $ 2,081,210 1.22 % $ 2,169,192 0.39 % $ 2,332,341 0.15 % $ 2,577,367 0.14 %
NOW deposit accounts     1,463,953 0.38 %   1,598,834 0.36 %   1,604,096 0.33 %   1,548,115 0.21 %   1,580,132 0.07 %
Savings deposits     1,708,874 0.03 %   1,781,465 0.03 %   1,823,056 0.03 %   1,854,122 0.03 %   1,845,128 0.03 %
Time deposits     856,305 2.97 %   639,645 2.10 %   432,110 0.41 %   455,168 0.35 %   478,531 0.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 6,143,097 1.30 % $ 6,101,154 0.74 % $ 6,028,454 0.27 % $ 6,189,746 0.14 % $ 6,481,158 0.11 %
Federal funds purchased     48,407 5.35 %   44,334 4.92 %   56,576 4.03 %   1,522 3.39 %   - -  
Repurchase agreements     55,627 1.08 %   71,340 0.08 %   76,334 0.11 %   69,048 0.10 %   60,061 0.09 %
Short-term borrowings     557,818 5.27 %   357,200 4.96 %   177,533 4.28 %   6,440 3.33 %   - -  
Long-term debt     29,773 3.91 %   7,299 2.61 %   3,817 2.18 %   3,331 2.38 %   5,336 2.48 %
Subordinated debt, net     97,081 5.52 %   96,966 5.58 %   97,839 5.46 %   98,748 5.46 %   98,642 5.53 %
Junior subordinated debt     101,196 7.00 %   101,196 6.74 %   101,196 5.58 %   101,196 4.07 %   101,196 2.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 7,032,999 1.80 % $ 6,779,489 1.14 % $ 6,541,749 0.57 % $ 6,470,031 0.29 % $ 6,746,393 0.23 %
Demand deposits     3,316,955     3,502,489     3,658,965     3,708,131     3,711,049  
Other liabilities     251,511     274,517     290,895     234,851     218,491  
Stockholders' equity     1,217,306     1,190,316     1,164,916     1,201,656     1,190,585  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 11,818,771   $ 11,746,811   $ 11,656,525   $ 11,614,669   $ 11,866,518  
Interest rate spread     2.62 %   3.12 %   3.45 %   3.39 %   3.12 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1     3.27 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.51 %   3.21 %
                       


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
               
    Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/
    Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates
Six Months Ended June 30,     2023     2022  
Assets              
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   $ 31,328 $ 447 2.88 % $ 770,727 $ 1,533 0.40 %
Securities taxable1     2,418,245   22,902 1.91 %   2,362,699   19,981 1.71 %
Securities tax-exempt1 5     201,908   2,826 2.82 %   257,651   2,347 1.84 %
FRB and FHLB stock     46,327   1,365 5.94 %   25,004   434 3.50 %
Loans1 6     8,249,034   208,038 5.09 %   7,619,691   151,964 4.02 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 10,946,842 $ 235,578 4.34 % $ 11,035,772 $ 176,259 3.22 %
Other assets     836,148       915,361    
Total assets   $ 11,782,990     $ 11,951,133    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Money market deposit accounts   $ 2,097,678 $ 18,368 1.77 % $ 2,648,458 $ 1,924 0.15 %
NOW deposit accounts     1,531,021   2,824 0.37 %   1,581,603   460 0.06 %
Savings deposits     1,744,969   286 0.03 %   1,819,978   293 0.03 %
Time deposits     748,573   9,652 2.60 %   486,537   921 0.38 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 6,122,241 $ 31,130 1.03 % $ 6,536,576 $ 3,598 0.11 %
Federal funds purchased     46,381   1,184 5.15 %   -   - -  
Repurchase agreements     63,440   164 0.52 %   66,379   29 0.09 %
Short-term borrowings     458,064   11,697 5.15 %   -   - -  
Long-term debt     18,598   337 3.65 %   9,634   120 2.51 %
Subordinated debt, net     97,024   2,669 5.55 %   98,587   2,718 5.56 %
Junior subordinated debt     101,196   3,449 6.87 %   101,196   1,286 2.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 6,906,944 $ 50,630 1.48 % $ 6,812,372 $ 7,751 0.23 %
Demand deposits     3,409,209       3,710,589    
Other liabilities     262,951       212,425    
Stockholders' equity     1,203,886       1,215,747    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 11,782,990     $ 11,951,133    
Net interest income (FTE)1     $ 184,948     $ 168,508  
Interest rate spread       2.86 %     2.99 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1       3.41 %     3.08 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment     $ 797     $ 575  
Net interest income     $ 184,151     $ 167,933  
               


1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:
             
  Non-GAAP measures          
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)          
             
  FTE adjustment   2023     2022  
    2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
  Net interest income $ 89,085   $ 95,066   $ 99,779   $ 94,478   $ 87,585  
  Add: FTE adjustment   402     395     392     337     290  
  Net interest income (FTE) $ 89,487   $ 95,461   $ 100,171   $ 94,815   $ 87,875  
  Average earning assets $ 10,983,347   $ 10,909,932   $ 10,801,115   $ 10,727,291   $ 10,983,020  
  Net interest margin (FTE)3   3.27 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.51 %   3.21 %
             
    6 Months Ended June 30,      
      2023     2022        
  Net interest income $ 184,151   $ 167,933        
  Add: FTE adjustment   797     575        
  Net interest income (FTE) $ 184,948   $ 168,508        
  Average earning assets $ 10,946,842   $ 11,035,772        
  Net interest margin (FTE)3   3.41 %   3.08 %      
             
  Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.
             
  Tangible equity to tangible assets   2023     2022  
    2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
  Total equity $ 1,210,493   $ 1,211,659   $ 1,173,554   $ 1,156,546   $ 1,188,556  
  Intangible assets   287,701     288,159     288,545     289,083     289,259  
  Total assets $ 11,890,497   $ 11,839,730   $ 11,739,296   $ 11,640,742   $ 11,720,459  
  Tangible equity to tangible assets   7.95 %   7.99 %   7.73 %   7.64 %   7.87 %
             
  Return on average tangible common equity   2023     2022  
    2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q
  Net income $ 30,072   $ 33,658   $ 36,121   $ 38,973   $ 37,775  
  Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)   344     402     404     408     409  
  Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 30,416   $ 34,060   $ 36,525   $ 39,381   $ 38,184  
             
  Average stockholders' equity $ 1,217,306   $ 1,190,316   $ 1,164,916   $ 1,201,656   $ 1,190,585  
  Less: average goodwill and other intangibles   287,974     288,354     288,856     289,296     289,584  
  Average tangible common equity $ 929,332   $ 901,962   $ 876,060   $ 912,360   $ 901,001  
  Return on average tangible common equity3   13.13 %   15.31 %   16.54 %   17.12 %   17.00 %
             
    6 Months Ended June 30,      
      2023     2022        
  Net income $ 63,730   $ 76,901        
  Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)   746     886        
  Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 64,476   $ 77,787        
             
  Average stockholders' equity $ 1,203,886   $ 1,215,747        
  Less: average goodwill and other intangibles   288,163     289,402        
  Average tangible common equity $ 915,723   $ 926,345        
  Return on average tangible common equity3   14.20 %   16.93 %      
             
2 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
3 Annualized.          
4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.    
5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost.        
6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.
             


Contact:   John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO
Scott A. Kingsley, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589

You just read:

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter Net Income of $30.1 Million ($0.70 Per Diluted Common Share)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more