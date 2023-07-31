Submit Release
Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are as follows:

  Revenue was $441.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a 2.2% decrease from $451.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and a 4.3% decrease from $461.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  GAAP gross margin was 56.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with 58.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 56.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 59.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense. 
     
  GAAP operating expenses were $135.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $129.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $96.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excluding $36.8 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $92.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $41.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.3 million for deferred compensation plan income.
     
  GAAP operating income was $112.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $141.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $153.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excluding $38.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $179.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $42.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.4 million for deferred compensation plan income.
     
  GAAP other income, net, was $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with other expense, net, of $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excluding $2.5 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with non-GAAP other expense, net, of $7,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $5.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
     
  GAAP income before income taxes was $118.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $136.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $157.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excluding $38.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $179.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $42.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan income.
     
  GAAP net income was $99.5 million and $2.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $114.7 million and $2.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP net income (1) was $137.5 million and $2.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excluding $38.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $0.3 million for related tax effects, compared with $157.0 million and $3.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, excluding $42.9 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan income and $0.3 million for related tax effects.
     

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 are as follows:

  Revenue was $892.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a 6.4% increase from $838.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  GAAP gross margin was 56.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 58.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 57.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding the impact of $2.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 58.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding the impact of $2.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income.
     
  GAAP operating expenses were $269.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $251.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $192.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding $72.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $5.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $179.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $80.2 million for stock-based compensation expense, $7.7 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets.
     
  GAAP operating income was $236.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $238.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $317.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding $75.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $5.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $313.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $82.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $7.8 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets.
     
  GAAP other income, net, was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with other expense, net, of $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding $5.0 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $7.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
     
  GAAP income before income taxes was $248.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $232.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $324.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding $75.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $314.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $82.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for net deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets.
     
  GAAP net income was $209.3 million and $4.30 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $194.2 million and $4.02 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
     
  Non-GAAP net income (1) was $283.5 million and $5.82 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding $75.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets and $1.4 million for related tax effects, compared with $275.3 million and $5.70 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding $82.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for net deferred compensation plan income, $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets and $1.3 million for related tax effects.
     

The following is a summary of revenue by end market (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
End Market   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Storage and Computing   $ 124,543     $ 122,288     $ 244,365     $ 218,874  
Enterprise Data     47,982       65,199       95,145       107,708  
Automotive     104,394       61,019       209,736       115,565  
Industrial     49,729       55,865       97,198       104,403  
Communications     49,293       59,299       117,199       114,873  
Consumer     65,187       97,334       128,550       177,295  
Total   $ 441,128     $ 461,004     $ 892,193     $ 838,718  


The following is a summary of revenue by product family (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
Product Family   2023     2022     2023     2022  
DC to DC   $ 418,175     $ 442,250     $ 843,356     $ 801,099  
Lighting Control     22,953       18,754       48,837       37,619  
Total   $ 441,128     $ 461,004     $ 892,193     $ 838,718  


“We continue to execute our long-term strategy,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023:

  Revenue in the range of $464.0 million to $484.0 million.
     
  GAAP gross margin between 55.5% and 56.1%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 55.7% and 56.3%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.2%.
     
  GAAP operating expenses, between $129.4 million and $133.4 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) between $96.9 million and $98.9 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $32.5 million to $34.5 million.
     
  Total stock-based compensation expenses of $33.5 million to $35.5 million.
     
  Interest and other income of $3.0 million to $3.4 million.
     
  Fully diluted shares outstanding between 48.6 million and 49.0 million.
     

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors’ understanding of MPS’s core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.

Earnings Webinar
MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, July 31, 2023. You can access the webinar at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/94201186204. The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying webinar will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including under the sections “Business Outlook” and the quote from our CEO herein, including, among other things, (i) projected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, interest income, and fully diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the near-term, medium-term and long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, our ability to grow despite the softening in our business, our industry and the global economic environment, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, potential new business segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, and our projected expansion of capacity and the impact it may have on our business, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, continued adverse changes to the global economy, including due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the global economic downturn; adverse events arising from orders or regulations of governmental entities, including such orders or regulations that impact our customers or suppliers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of any continuing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict); our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; our ability to expand manufacturing capacity to support future growth; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; any political, cultural, regulatory, economic, foreign exchange and operational changes in China, where a significant portion of our manufacturing capacity comes from; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; our ability to manage our inventory levels; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on the global economy and on our business; the risks associated with the financial market, economy and geopolitical uncertainties, including the recent banking collapse and the Russia-Ukraine conflict; and other important risk factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying webinar represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying webinar.

About Monolithic Power Systems 
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient and cost-effective, while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com  

 
 
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 506,959     $ 288,607  
Short-term investments     433,527       449,266  
Accounts receivable, net     169,180       182,714  
Inventories     427,432       447,290  
Other current assets     95,253       42,742  
Total current assets     1,632,351       1,410,619  
Property and equipment, net     341,911       357,157  
Goodwill     6,571       6,571  
Deferred tax assets, net     35,755       35,252  
Other long-term assets     204,032       249,286  
Total assets   $ 2,220,620     $ 2,058,885  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 70,614     $ 61,461  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     66,817       88,260  
Other accrued liabilities     113,410       113,679  
Total current liabilities     250,841       263,400  
Income tax liabilities     54,032       53,509  
Other long-term liabilities     76,658       73,374  
Total liabilities     381,531       390,283  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 47,611 and 47,107, respectively     1,055,130       975,276  
Retained earnings     827,356       716,403  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (43,397 )     (23,077 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,839,089       1,668,602  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 2,220,620     $ 2,058,885  
 


Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue   $ 441,128     $ 461,004     $ 892,193     $ 838,718  
Cost of revenue     193,453       190,043       385,738       348,877  
Gross profit     247,675       270,961       506,455       489,841  
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     63,688       57,131       127,397       111,234  
Selling, general and administrative     71,662       71,942       142,457       140,585  
Total operating expenses     135,350       129,073       269,854       251,819
  
Operating income     112,325       141,888       236,601       238,022
  
Other income (expense), net     6,543       (5,092 )     11,840       (5,726
Income before income taxes     118,868       136,796       248,441       232,296  
Income tax expense     19,364       22,117       39,135       38,051
  
Net income   $ 99,504     $ 114,679     $ 209,306     $ 194,245
  
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 2.10     $ 2.46     $ 4.42     $ 4.17  
Diluted   $ 2.04     $ 2.37     $ 4.30     $ 4.02  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     47,489       46,675       47,361       46,550  
Diluted     48,756       48,286       48,705       48,268  
                                 


SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited, in thousands)


    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Cost of revenue   $ 1,150     $ 1,198     $ 2,297     $ 2,505  
Research and development     9,313       9,187       17,927       17,588  
Selling, general and administrative     27,529       32,530       54,777       62,633  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 37,992     $ 42,915     $ 75,001     $ 82,726  


                 
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income   $ 99,504     $ 114,679     $ 209,306     $ 194,245  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:            
Stock-based compensation expense     37,992       42,915       75,001       82,726  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets     33       33       66       66  
Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net     260       (302 )     511       (475 )
Tax effect     (280 )     (314 )     (1,367 )     (1,276 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 137,509     $ 157,011     $ 283,517     $ 275,286  
                 
Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Basic   $ 2.90     $ 3.36     $ 5.99     $ 5.91  
Diluted   $ 2.82     $ 3.25     $ 5.82     $ 5.70  
                 
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic     47,489       46,675       47,361       46,550  
Diluted     48,756       48,286       48,705       48,268  
                                 
                                 
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross profit   $ 247,675     $ 270,961     $ 506,455     $ 489,841  
Gross margin     56.1 %     58.8 %     56.8 %     58.4 %
                 
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:            
Stock-based compensation expense     1,150       1,198       2,297       2,505  
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)     280       (48 )     460       (51 )
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 249,105     $ 272,111     $ 509,212     $ 492,295  
Non-GAAP gross margin     56.5 %     59.0 %     57.1 %     58.7 %
                 
                 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total operating expenses   $ 135,350     $ 129,073     $ 269,854     $ 251,819  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:        
Stock-based compensation expense     (36,842 )     (41,717 )     (72,704 )     (80,221 )
Amortization of purchased intangible assets     (33 )     (33 )     (66 )     (66 )
Deferred compensation plan income (expense)     (2,469 )     5,338       (5,073 )     7,701  
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 96,006     $ 92,661     $ 192,011     $ 179,233  
                 
                 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total operating income   $ 112,325     $ 141,888     $ 236,601     $ 238,022  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:        
Stock-based compensation expense     37,992       42,915       75,001       82,726  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets     33       33       66       66  
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)     2,748       (5,387 )     5,533       (7,752 )
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 153,098     $ 179,449     $ 317,201     $ 313,062  
                 
                 
RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total other income (expense), net   $ 6,543     $ (5,092 )   $ 11,840     $ (5,726 )
                 
Adjustments to reconcile other income (expense), net to non-GAAP other income (expense), net:        
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)     (2,488 )     5,085       (5,022 )     7,277  
Non-GAAP other income (expense), net   $ 4,055     $ (7 )   $ 6,818     $ 1,551  
                 
                 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total income before income taxes   $ 118,868     $ 136,796     $ 248,441     $ 232,296  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:      
Stock-based compensation expense     37,992       42,915       75,001       82,726  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets     33       33       66       66  
Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net     260       (302 )     511       (475 )
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 157,153     $ 179,442     $ 324,019     $ 314,613  
                 

 

2023 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited)


    Three Months Ending September
30, 2023		  
    Low     High  
Gross margin     55.5 %     56.1 %
Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:                
Stock-based compensation expense     0.2 %     0.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.7 %     56.3 %


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)


    Three Months Ending September
30, 2023		  
    Low     High  
Operating expenses   $ 129,400     $ 133,400  
Adjustments to reconcile operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:                
Stock-based compensation expense     (32,500 )     (34,500 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 96,900     $ 98,900  

 


