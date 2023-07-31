On July 31, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli, GlaxoSmithKline) with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by single-agent dostarlimab-gxly, for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (EC) that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), as determined by an FDA-approved test, or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H).

View full prescribing information for Jemperli.

Efficacy was evaluated in RUBY (NCT03981796), a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Efficacy was assessed in a pre-specified subgroup of 122 patients with dMMR/MSI-H primary advanced or recurrent EC. MMR/MSI tumor status was determined by local testing assays (IHC, PCR, or NGS), or central testing (IHC), using the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel, when local results were unavailable.

Patients were randomized (1:1) to either dostarlimab-gxly with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by dostarlimab-gxly, or placebo with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by placebo. Chemotherapy regimens are described in the above link for full prescribing information. Randomization was stratified by MMR/MSI status, prior external pelvic radiotherapy, and disease status (recurrent, primary Stage III, or primary Stage IV).

The primary efficacy outcome measure was investigator-assessed progression- free survival (PFS) using RECIST v 1.1. A statistically significant PFS improvement was observed in the dMMR/MSI-H population with a median PFS of 30.3 versus 7.7 months (Hazard Ratio=0.29 [95% CI: 0.17, 0.50]; p-value<0.0001), for the dostarlimab-gxly and placebo-containing regimens, respectively.

Immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred with dostarlimab-gxly, including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, such as hypothyroidism, nephritis with renal dysfunction, and skin adverse reactions. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) with dostarlimab-gxly in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel were rash, diarrhea, hypothyroidism, and hypertension. See the prescribing information for complete adverse reactions.

The recommended dostarlimab-gxly dose is 500 mg every 3 weeks for 6 doses with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by 1,000 mg monotherapy every 6 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 3 years. Dostarlimab-gxly should be administered before chemotherapy when administered on the same day.

This review was conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence. Project Orbis provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among international partners. For this review, FDA collaborated with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Health Canada, Switzerland’s Swissmedic (SMC), and United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The application reviews are ongoing at the other regulatory agencies.

This review used the Assessment Aid, a voluntary submission from the Applicant to facilitate the FDA’s review. The FDA approved this application 2 months prior to the FDA goal date.

This application was granted priority review and breakthrough designation. FDA expedited programs are described in the Guidance for Industry: Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

Follow the Oncology Center of Excellence on Twitter @FDAOncology.