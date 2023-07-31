3D Systems Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor

Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.