Aziyo Biologics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 14, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) (“Aziyo”), a company that develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, August 14, 2023. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029

International Investors: 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13739712

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Aziyo’s mission is to humanize medical devices to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

