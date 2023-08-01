Literary Traveler Celebrates 25th Anniversary with $2500 Travel Writing Award

Submit Release
To honor a quarter century milestone of continuous publication, Literary Traveler is offering an inaugural travel writing award of $2500.

CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor a quarter century milestone of continuous publication, Literary Traveler is offering an inaugural travel writing award of $2500. The travel writing award is for the best Literary Travel writing with the award to be given out later this year.

In 1998 LiteraryTraveler.com was launched with the idea of helping readers become better writers and travelers, but most of all to encourage travelers to “explore their literary imagination.”

We are excited and proud to celebrate the first 25 years with this award. We want to continue to help people become part of what they have read and to explore what makes them want to travel, write and dream. - Francis McGovern, Founder

The website is looking for creative nonfiction travel essays that are inspired or influenced by something literary or artistic—the inspiration could be a poem, a song, a short story, a writer, or an incident that happened in a particular literary setting.

Please read our past articles and contest submission guidelines before submitting. Readers are encouraged to submit their best work and entry fee of $25. Submissions are being accepted up to September 29th 2023. The winner will be announced on October 20, 2023.

About Literary Traveler https://www.literarytraveler.com

Literary Travel Writing Award Submission Guidelines

Literary Traveler, founded in 1998, by Francis McGovern and Linda McGovern, is a travel website that combines the passions of literature and travel to reveal the stories of great writers. Literary Traveler has been recognized in Newsweek, Forbes, the New York Times and USA Today. The Wall Street Journal called the website a "bookworm's delight," and the site has also been featured on National PublicRadio, and has been included as a Forbes' Best of the Web. Literary Traveler ® is a registered trademark.

Literary Traveler Travel Writing Award Overview Video

