ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting July 27, 2023

00:32:06 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments 

00:34:42 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment 

00:38:20 - FY25 Budget Approval 

00:52:39 - Sage-Grouse Season Setting 

01:06:09 - Commission Challenge Grants 

01:10:39 - Administrative Rules: Adoption of Proposed and Temporary Rules 

01:24:07 - Release of Bighorn Sheep Auction and Lottery Tags and Discount Order for Bighorn Sheep Lottery Tag Application 

01:34:55 - Outfitter Tags and 2024 Nonresident General Season Tags 

02:14:33 - BREAK 

02:31:56 - Big Game Movements and Migration Action Plan 

02:58:05 - Kidd Land Exchange 

03:03:00 - Wolf Depredation Control Board Funds 

03:08:08 - Fall Chinook and Coho Forecasts and Spring Season Updates 

03:33:42 - Draft White Sturgeon Management Plan 

04:08:53 - LUNCH 

04:09:56 - Draft Mountain Lion Management Plan 

04:26:34 - Mountain Goat Sex Identification Training and Testing 

04:46:49 - Antlerless Harvest Management 

05:03:42 - Grays Meadow Habitat Restoration Project 

05:35:30 - CWD Update 

05:50:59 - Shed Antler Pickup Seasons 

05:59:55 - Director's Report 

06:06:29 - Commissioner Reports 

06:10:40 - EXECUTIVE SESSION 

06:11:25 - Litigation Positions

