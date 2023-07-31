ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting July 27, 2023
00:32:06 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments
00:34:42 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment
00:38:20 - FY25 Budget Approval
00:52:39 - Sage-Grouse Season Setting
01:06:09 - Commission Challenge Grants
01:10:39 - Administrative Rules: Adoption of Proposed and Temporary Rules
01:24:07 - Release of Bighorn Sheep Auction and Lottery Tags and Discount Order for Bighorn Sheep Lottery Tag Application
01:34:55 - Outfitter Tags and 2024 Nonresident General Season Tags
02:14:33 - BREAK
02:31:56 - Big Game Movements and Migration Action Plan
02:58:05 - Kidd Land Exchange
03:03:00 - Wolf Depredation Control Board Funds
03:08:08 - Fall Chinook and Coho Forecasts and Spring Season Updates
03:33:42 - Draft White Sturgeon Management Plan
04:08:53 - LUNCH
04:09:56 - Draft Mountain Lion Management Plan
04:26:34 - Mountain Goat Sex Identification Training and Testing
04:46:49 - Antlerless Harvest Management
05:03:42 - Grays Meadow Habitat Restoration Project
05:35:30 - CWD Update
05:50:59 - Shed Antler Pickup Seasons
05:59:55 - Director's Report
06:06:29 - Commissioner Reports
06:10:40 - EXECUTIVE SESSION
06:11:25 - Litigation Positions