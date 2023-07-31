Success Coach, Xandrine Ayla Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Xandrine Ayla - Best Selling Author

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xandrine Ayla, Success Coach, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Ayla's compelling chapter, "Live Your Truth: Embodying the Next Level You," has played an instrumental role in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Through her guidance, readers are empowered to embrace their true selves, step into their power, and achieve remarkable success in their endeavors.



About Xandrine Ayla:

Xandrine is the founder of Embody Her: The Next Level You, a coaching program that helps impact driven women step into their power and create their next level success.

Her passion lies in supporting female visionaries to bring their big vision to life in a way that harnesses their embodied feminine energy of receptivity, flow and grace.

As a certified Success Coach, Hypnotherapist and NLP Practitioner, Ayla uses a holistic approach blending mindset techniques with ancient embodiment practices.

This was inspired by her journey starting out as a girl from the Philippines who dared to dream big. Following her heart has taken her to Sydney, Australia where she graduated with honors from a top university and went on to use her degree in Media and Cultural Studies to work as a TV Presenter for ESPN Star Sports in Singapore broadcasting to audiences from Asia, Pacific and Middle East.

Now she loves supporting others to live their soul-aligned life and business. With lots of people hesitant to step out of their comfort zone, move to a new country, leave a toxic relationship or create a business they love, Xandrine loves helping others find what lights them up so that they can live life to fullest and ignite their soul flame.

She has been named LA Weekly’s Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs Paving the Way in 2022 and Yahoo! News’ Top 10 Manifestation Coaches to look out for in 2021.

Xandrine is a global citizen having lived in 5 different countries, a former actress, and International TV host, and has written for multiple media publications such as Top Gear. You can learn more at xandrine.com

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.