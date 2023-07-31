Submit Release
Auditor Releases Annual Report on Money Recovered for Taxpayers

July 31, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced in today’s Audit Exceptions Report for Fiscal Year 2023 that the office recovered over $1.99 million in taxpayer funds and returned them to the deserving entities. Over the last 5 years, State Auditor Shad White’s office has both demanded and recovered more taxpayer money than in any other five-year period in history.

“My office continues to do record-breaking work, stopping corruption and recovering taxpayer money, thanks to the tireless efforts of our auditors and investigators,” said Auditor White. “Thank you to the 135 men and women who put in the hours reflected in this year’s report.”

State law requires the Auditor’s office to publish an Exceptions Report every year. An audit “exception” is a violation of the law or an accounting error resulting in the misspending of public funds. Not all exceptions listed in the report are criminal violations.

The report includes all new demands issued in the last fiscal year and updates on old, unsettled cases. The 2023 Exceptions Report is organized by county so taxpayers can easily search for cases near them and can be found online at the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab.

Suspected fraud or misappropriation can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

The Exceptions Report can be found here.

