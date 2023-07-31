Seven Georgia communities receive federal historic preservation grants

ATLANTA, Ga. – Six Georgia municipalities and one county are receiving more than $118,000 in federal subgrants, supporting historic preservation activities in their respective communities.

These 2023 Historic Preservation Fund grants facilitate historic preservation planning initiatives and projects such as historic resource surveys, outreach efforts, and brick-and-mortar projects throughout Georgia.

Grants are provided annually through the Historic Preservation Fund of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service and are administered by the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

This year’s grant recipients are as follows:

City of Bowdon - $10,620 for a historic resources survey

- $10,620 for a historic resources survey City of Brunswick - $21,781.04 for a historic resources survey

- $21,781.04 for a historic resources survey Dade County - $15,000 for a historic resources survey

- $15,000 for a historic resources survey City of Dawsonville - $6,000 for a historic resources survey

- $6,000 for a historic resources survey City of Douglas - $15,000 for design guidelines

- $15,000 for design guidelines City of Monroe - $24,960 for a historic resources survey

- $24,960 for a historic resources survey City of Valdosta - $25,000 for a historic resources survey

“The work proposed by this year’s grant recipients will positively impact their communities for years to come,” Jennifer Dixon, Historic Preservation Division Director, said. “On-the-ground preservation initiated by communities is central to the continuity of our shared historic properties.”

Annually, Georgia's 100 Certified Local Governments are eligible to apply for these matching grants, which are 60 % federally funded and 40% locally funded.

A city or county must pass a preservation ordinance and establish a historic preservation commission to be eligible for federal Certified Local Government status.

“The Certified Local Government Program is an important catalyst for promoting economic development through preservation of local historic resources,” according to Dixon “All of our partners in this program have taken the initiative to protect their built heritage, in turn preserving what makes their cities, counties, and state truly special.”

Historic Preservation Fund grants can be used for preservation activities like archaeological surveys, design guidelines and publications. Educational, promotional and tourism activities are also eligible uses for these grant funds.

For information on the Historic Preservation Fund grant program, contact hpgrants@dca.ga.gov.

For information on the Certified Local Government program, contact Certified Local Government Coordinator Paige Jennings at 404-486-6442 or paige.jennings@dca.ga.gov.