Joylux Teams Up with Nordstrom to Offer Innovative Women's Intimate Health Products
Nordstrom's commitment to offering the best products aligns with our mission to provide innovative and effective solutions for women's intimate health.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joylux, a pioneering women's intimate health company known for its revolutionary red-light vFit Gold smart device, which provides relief from common intimate health issues women face during menopause, proudly announces its partnership with Nordstrom.com. This collaboration extends Joylux's premium offerings to a wider audience, with Nordstrom customers now able to purchase vFit Gold and other cutting-edge women's health products on Nordstrom's trusted platform.
At Joylux, empowering women to take control of their intimate health and overall well-being through state-of-the-art red-light therapy devices, digital tools, and skincare products that are non-hormonal, clean and natural, is at the core of their mission. This vision aligns seamlessly with Nordstrom's commitment to offering exceptional products that enrich the lives of their customers.
The inclusion of Joylux's products on Nordstrom's website marks a momentous milestone for the company, expanding its reach beyond Ob-Gyn’s and medical health professionals as well as specialty stores. Collaborating with Nordstrom, known for its exceptional customer care and quality products, presents an opportunity to improve the quality of life for more women.
"We are thrilled to partner with Nordstrom to bring our women's health products to their customers," said Colette Courtion, CEO of Joylux. "Nordstrom's commitment to offering the best products aligns with our mission to provide innovative and effective solutions for women's intimate health. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach more women who seek to improve their well-being and regain their confidence."
Joylux's flagship product, vFit Gold, with tens of thousands of highly satisfied customers, has garnered widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking approach to women's intimate health concerns. With patented red-light technology and years of research and development, vFit addresses vaginal health struggles that are often overlooked or stigmatized as women go through the change of menopause. Joylux's comprehensive product line covers a range of intimate health needs, ensuring that women can find support and solutions that are
non-invasive and hormone-free.
About Joylux:
Joylux is a leading women's intimate health company committed to empowering women through cutting-edge technologies and thoughtfully designed products. Their devices offer relief from common intimate health issues faced from motherhood to menopause, revolutionizing the approach to women's health concerns. For more information about Joylux and its products, please visit https://joylux.com
About Nordstrom:
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.
