NEWS RELEASE-DOH Shuts Down Bettys Beach Cafe Due to Cockroach Infestation

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard and immediately shut down Betty’s Beach Café during a complaint and routine follow-up inspections conducted on July 27, 2023 for a cockroach infestation. The establishment is located at 505 Front Street, #120, Lahaina, and is operated by J. Group Corp.

Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch received an anonymous complaint regarding cockroach activity at the front bar. As a result, routine and complaint inspections were conducted on July 25, 2023. During the inspections, cockroach activity was observed within the front bar, however, some areas behind the kitchen equipment could not be accessed. Several other critical violations were observed; therefore, a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard was posted.

During a follow-up inspection on July 27, 2023, an active cockroach infestation along with several active harborage areas was observed. Both juvenile and adult cockroach activity was observed within refrigeration units and on and around various food contact surfaces. It was determined to close the restaurant to protect public health and a red “Closed” placard was issued.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before the establishment will be allowed to reopen:

Contact a professional pest control company and discuss an aggressive cockroach treatment and monitoring plan to eradicate the active roach population.

Seal all cracks and openings in the walls to prevent future pest entryways.

Clean and remove all grease and food debris throughout the kitchen and bar areas.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for July 31, 2023.



About

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

