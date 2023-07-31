Renowned Chiropractor, Dr. Kevin Hwang, Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Dr. Kevin Hwang - Best Selling Author

MILPITAS, CA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kevin Hwang, a visionary Doctor of Chiropractic with over 26 years of transformative experience, has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Dr. Hwang's enlightening chapter, titled "Authenticity: It's Your Reason to Be," has played an instrumental role in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. His profound understanding of holistic wellness and the power of authenticity empowers readers to achieve remarkable success in their own endeavors.



About Dr. Kevin Hwang:

Dr. Kevin Hwang has acquired over 26 years of ground-breaking skills in Chiropractic care, creating a wellness evolution at the heart of Silicon Valley. It is his personal mission to go beyond treating their aches and pains and touch the lives of his patients with compassion and positivity.

Dr. Hwang's extensive knowledge enables him to cut to the root cause of chronic pain, poor health, and diminished performance to implement holistic, integrated health and life programs for the most effective healing to occur. He does this by adjusting emotional, lifestyle, and physical patterns to create a complete, clear path to wellness.

Dr. Hwang’s main philosophy is “positivity makes things happen.” He has empowered countless patients with the tools to achieve their goals and create the health they desire through having a positive outlook on life, being themselves.

In his experience as a Doctor of Chiropractic, Dr. Hwang has discovered that “nobody motivates the motivator”, as he has worked with patients overcoming immense odds – that the patients who do the best come in feeling positive, smiling, and looking to make a difference. They are the patients looking forward to moving on with their lives and overcoming their pain; seeing that difference was the defining time in which he incorporated it into his daily practice.

"Every day can be Christmas Day if you’re unwrapping the gift of authenticity. My goal is to tell the world the truth about Chiropractic care and all of its benefits, one person at a time; once they are pain-free, at homeostasis instead of stress and dis-ease modes, real authenticity will come."

