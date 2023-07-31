Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 31, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 31 will include the following:

Tuesday, August 1 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a ceremonial bill signing for H.3503, Fentanyl Trafficking, SLED Forensic Services Laboratory, 4700 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, August 2 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Women's Entrepreneurship Summit, The Citadel, Bastin Hall, 89 Hagood Avenue, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, August 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Concordance Academy, Wells Fargo, and the S.C. Department of Corrections for an announcement, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 24, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 24, 2023, included:

Monday, July 24

Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

9:30 AM (MST): Meeting with a fellow governor.

10:00 AM (MST): Policy meeting.

10:30 AM (MST): Republican Governors Association meeting.

1:00 PM (MST): Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM (MST): Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, July 25

Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

9:15 AM (MST): Gov. McMaster spoke on a Republican Governors Association Discussion Panel.

1:30 PM (MST): Meeting with fellow governors.

6:00 PM (MST): Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, July 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

12:00 PM Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 96, Boating Safety and Education Program, Columbia Sailing Club, 292 Shuler Road, Columbia, S.C.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, July 28

3:00 PM: Agency call.