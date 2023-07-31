Investigation Alert CRL, FIS, GL, NSC: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Charles River Laboratories International, shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/charles-river-laboratories

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed they received a subpoena from the Justice Department related to an investigation into illegal importation of nonhuman primates. The company said it intends to “fully cooperate” with the investigators, and will stop receiving nonhuman primates from Cambodia, for an undetermined time. It was also stated that, “there is currently no global source to replace the supply of nonhuman primates from Cambodia. So the current supply situation will result in study delays in the company’s safety assessment business, and have a negative impact on 2023 revenue and earnings.”

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Fidelity National Information Services holding shares before February 9, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FidelityNationalInformationServicesInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Fidelity National Information Services. According to the complaint, on July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. During the class period, defendants assured investors it had “successfully completed the Worldpay integration” and touted the benefits of the Worldpay integration for the Company.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life”) (NYSE: GL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Globe Life you may have standing to hold Globe Life harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/globe-life-inc

Recently, a civil lawsuit was filed by a former agent of American Income Life Insurance, Globe Life’s largest insurance subsidiary.

The lawsuit against Simon Arias III, President of the Agency, and others alleges a pattern of unchecked sexual assault and harassment at the agency. The lawsuit describes a culture of abuse at a workplace that operated without guardrails. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether members of Globe Life’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Globe Life in an satisfactory manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Globe Life and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Norfolk and Southern shares before October 28, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/NorfolkSouthernCorporation2

During the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, had led to the Company suffering increased train derailments and a materially increased risk of future derailments; (2) the Company's PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, was part of a culture of increased risk-taking at the expense of reasonable safety precautions due to the Company’s near-term focus solely on profits; (3) the Company's PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, rendered the Company more vulnerable to train derailments and train derailments with potentially more severe human, financial, legal, and environmental consequences; (4) the Company's capital spending and replacement programs were designed to prioritize profits over the Company’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (5) the Company's lobbying efforts had undermined the Company’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (6) the Company's commitment to reducing operating expenses as part of its PSR goals undermined worker safety and the Company’s purported “commitment to an injury free workplace” because the Company’s PSR plan prioritized reducing expenses through fewer personnel, longer trains, and less spending on safety training, technology, and equipment such as hot bearing wayside detectors (a/k/a “hotboxes”) and acoustic sensors; (7) the Company's rail services were, as a result of its adoption of PSR principles, more susceptible to accidents that could cause serious economic and bodily harm to the Company, the Company’s workers, the Company’s customers, third parties, and the environment; (8) the Company had failed to put in place responsive practices and procedures to minimize the threat to communities in the event that these communities suffered the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous and toxic materials; and (9) as a result, defendants’ Class Period statements detailed above regarding the safety of Norfolk Southern’s operations were materially false and/or misleading.

