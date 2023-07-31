Momentus Technologies Celebrates Phenomenal Q2 and H1 Growth Amidst Strategic Acquisitions and Key Appointments

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentus, the global leader in venue and event management technology, is raising the bar on an extraordinary high note and showcasing a series of monumental achievements as the company solidifies its position as the preferred end-to-end venue and event software partner for convention centers, higher education, corporate entities, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Bolstered by an exceptional 70% increase in bookings year over year and solid growth in subscription revenue, Momentus has set new industry benchmarks and leaves no doubt about its unstoppable growth trajectory.



Momentus is working with a number of customers looking to modernize manual processes or outdated systems to contend with evolving complexity in venue and event management.

“We needed a best-in-class solution that could address all top-line business objectives – streamlining operations, improving delivery, improving the efficiency of our financial program and optimizing our online customer journey, which was spread across several disparate systems. Momentus Technologies was the only provider that checked all our boxes. Momentus helped us achieve several of our target KPIs and now nearly 90% of our stack organization-wide is Momentus Technologies,” said Mark Velders, Project Manager for IT, Jaarbeurs, one of the most renowned event venue and organizers in Europe.

Organizations equally focused on venue and event management execution excellence, like Google, University of Denver, Allegiant Stadium and the Apollo Theater to name a few, are among Momentus’ growing customer base focused on modernizing their operations. Momentus' remarkable momentum sets the stage for continued success, as the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses worldwide with innovative solutions that drive growth and success.

Strategic WeTrack Acquisition: Enhancing Capabilities for Incident Management, Sustainability and Risk



Momentus further cements its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions with the strategic acquisition of WeTrack, a leader in incident management, sustainability and risk. This transformative move expands Momentus' portfolio, empowering the company to deliver even more comprehensive and tailored offerings to clients worldwide. The synergies between Momentus and WeTrack's specialized expertise create exciting possibilities for customers seeking innovative solutions in these critical areas.



Top-Notch Executive Appointments: Strengthening the Leadership Team



As Momentus accelerates its pace, the company is proud to welcome two accomplished industry veterans to its executive team. Joel Sackett joins as Chief Product Officer, bringing a proven history of spearheading product innovation and a relentless dedication to customer-centric design. James Hughes assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer, equipped with a stellar background in leading high-performance teams and an unwavering vision for technology. These key additions to the executive leadership team ensure Momentus stays at the forefront of innovation and continues to deliver excellence to its customers.



Revolutionary Roll-out: Offering Vertical-Specific Venue and Event Management Solutions



In a groundbreaking move, Momentus is proud to unveil the industry's first vertical-specific venue and event management solution offerings later this year. This revolutionary roll-out is set to modernize the way venues operate, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of specific industries. With these pioneering offerings, Momentus reaffirms its commitment to elevating industry standards and empowering businesses with tools designed for their success.

"The turning point for venue and event management is already underway and that is proven by the exceptional growth achieved by Momentus in exiting Q2," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus. "Our team's relentless dedication to innovation and customer success, coupled with the strategic acquisition of WeTrack, has paved the way for transformative growth. Our organization is profoundly committed to the markets we serve and the addition of Joel Sackett and James Hughes to our leadership team further strengthens our ability to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our customers. We are thrilled to empower venues with the industry’s first vertical-specific solution offerings announced earlier, setting a new standard of excellence in the venue and event management SaaS landscape."

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users spanning more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education institutions, corporate entities, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture center. Its powerful and intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise, provides customers with a comprehensive view of past, present, and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve their business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus Technologies is headquartered in the United States, with a global presence through its offices and remote workforce. To learn more about Momentus Technologies and its platform of solutions, please visit gomomentus.com.

