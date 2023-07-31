ICYMI: Governor Shapiro, Secretary Carroll, and Director Padfield Visited Flood-Impacted Areas in Northampton County as Shapiro Administration Continues to Support Communities Impacted by Flooding

Bangor, PA – On Friday, Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield visited two locations in Northampton County impacted by recent flooding to survey the damage, meet with recovery crews, and discuss the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to support these communities.

Less than two weeks after flooding devastated multiple counties in Eastern Pennsylvania, all state roads in Northampton, Berks, and Bucks counties have reopened, and the Shapiro Administration continues to support the impacted communities through the recovery process.

Governor Shapiro and his team visited the locally-owned Little Creek Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township, which experienced severe flooding impacts. A county-owned bridge over Little Martins Creek was destroyed in the flooding, and PennDOT is coordinating with the county and township to repair the bridge and roadway as quickly as possible. In Bangor, the municipal storm system was overwhelmed by the intense storm, leading to severe damage to homes and property. PEMA is collecting damage reports from the affected areas and PennDOT continues to collaborate hand-in-hand with local officials on repairing impacts to state and local roadways.

PennDOT crews have repaved washed out sections of Route 611/Main Street in Washington Township, and shoulder repairs and general cleanup will continue this week.

Secretary Carroll also made a second visit to Lower Alsace Township in Berks County, after flash flooding washed away a large section of the bank of Antietam Creek, along with the foundation of a nearby building in Lower Alsace Township, Berks County. Crews have been removing debris and completing restoration work along the stream bank.

The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania communities impacted by recent flooding, working with local partners and first responders to keep people safe, provide critical resources, and help communities recover.

