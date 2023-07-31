Storm Damage Assessments to Cook County Homes has been Found Sufficient for the State to Request a FEMA Federal Disaster Declaration

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, July 31 - Ten Preliminary Damage Assessment teams found sufficient evidence to request a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Federal Disaster Declaration. Since Tuesday, joint teams comprised of local, state, and federal officials have been deployed in the sweltering heat and humidity to assess flash flooding damages in Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney, and Chicago's west side that occurred on July 2nd, 2023.





"Due to storms and flooding in early July, many Illinoisans were left with severe home and property damage," said Governor JB Pritzker. "When local resources have been exhausted, assistance from the federal government can unlock more tools to help those in need and I'm hopeful this request will be approved. Thank you to our damage assessment teams and everyone on the ground working to make sure our residents have what they need to heal and rebuild."





"Teams have visited over 2,800 residences, which is a sufficient survey to validate the extent of the damage. Therefore, no further residences need to be verified." said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "The state, through FEMA, will now ask for an expedited FEMA Major Disaster Declaration from the President."





Should this declaration request be approved, anyone living in Cook County that sustained probable damage directly related to the July 2nd, 2023 flash flood would be eligible to apply for Individual Assistance.





Governor JB Pritzker previously signed an Illinois disaster proclamation for the severe weather and derecho in Central Illinois on June 29th, 2023 and the flash flood storm in Cook County on July 2nd, 2023.





