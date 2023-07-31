G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Two August Investor Conferences
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that it will participate in two August investor conferences.
- On Monday August 7, 2023, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and other members of G1’s Executive Team will participate in the 2023 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference. BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.
- On Wednesday August 9, 2023, the G1 team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York City. If interested in a meeting, please contact your Wedbush PacGrow representative.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.
G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc
Contacts:
Will Roberts
Communications Officer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com