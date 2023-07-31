WYDOT to discuss upcoming projects with the Town of Sundance Councilmen

Sundance, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Weston County Commission on August 1 to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. The public is invited to attend.

WYDOT will present the STIP as part of the August Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

Topics will include:

· Program overview

· Information on funding

· Timeline of the process

· Details on statewide transportation improvements

Please contact laura.dalles@wyo.gov for information on how to attend or for a calendar invite. Public comments about current or future construction projects, including project suggestions not included in the STIP, are accepted at each meeting or via email prior to a meeting.

Those who wish to learn more and provide feedback on WYDOT projects, but cannot make the meeting, can provide feedback on our online web site at https://www.dot.state.wy. us/STIP.

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2024-2030 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.