Patty Hand Joins Minnesota Department of Education as Chief Operating Officer (7/28/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Patty Hand has been named the Chief Operating Officer at the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).

As Chief Operating Officer, Hand will provide leadership and oversight for all financial, budgeting, human resources and facilities management functions of the agency. She will also serve as a liaison to Minnesota IT Services.

Hand will join Commissioner Willie Jett's Executive Team to support him in aligning his vision for the agency with that of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan to ensure that every child receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code.

Hand comes to MDE after serving multiple roles in urban, suburban and greater Minnesota school districts for almost three decades as a teacher and administrative leader.

She earned her master's degree in education from St. Mary's University of Minnesota, and earned her bachelor's degree, with a focus on English Education from St. Mary's College of Notre Dame in Indiana. Additionally, Hand has her K-12 principal licensure and is completing her superintendent licensure, both through the University of Minnesota.

