ClearGov Modernizes Local Government Strategic Planning with the Launch of ClearPlans
The software enables local governments to streamline building, presenting and managing their strategic plan and easily align the plan with their budget.
ClearPlans provides an excellent framework for operationalizing our City's strategic plan.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, the leading provider of cloud-based budget and performance management software built for local governments, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated launch of ClearPlans, the company's new strategic planning platform. Beginning August 1st, public agencies will have access to this innovative solution that will allow them to simplify progress tracking and drive results with powerful metrics and dashboards.
As the newest addition to ClearGov's product lineup, ClearPlans serves as a comprehensive strategic planning and performance management system. It offers a seamless, user-friendly interface that streamlines the strategic plan building process, enables stakeholder collaboration and helps governments clearly communicate their initiatives to residents.
One of the most exciting features of ClearPlans is the introduction of ClearDocs, a next-generation digital publishing platform. Initially available exclusively to clients with an active ClearPlans subscription, ClearDocs enables governments to create dynamic web versions of their strategic plan (or other plans) to share with residents.
The "ClearPlans document" template includes default best practice pages that can be easily customized with narrative to illustrate a government's plan and unique vision. It automatically generates pages with all the data entered into the ClearPlans platform, which significantly reduces setup time and simplifies the publishing process.
"With over 100 customers from the solution's beta phase, we are thrilled to unveil ClearPlans, a game-changing platform that will reshape the landscape of local government strategic planning and communication. It was very important to us to build a solution that not only streamlined the creation of an online strategic plan, but also to afford local governments the ability to better manage the execution of their plan and align it with their budget, " said Chris Bullock, CEO & Co-Founder of ClearGov.
Feedback from early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive. Joshua Rauch, City Manager of City of Riverside, Ohio said, "ClearPlans provides an excellent framework for operationalizing our City's strategic plan. The combination of ClearPlans with ClearGov’s budgeting modules will enable us to connect our plan to our budget in a way that was previously quite difficult and give us an entirely new perspective on our budget going forward."
Key features of ClearPlans include:
Real-time Dashboard – Benefit from powerful metrics, intuitive graphs, charts, and filters for a holistic view of plan execution. Conveniently filter by goals, departments, and contributors, and keep track of upcoming tasks, sort them by due dates, and stay updated with ease.
Plan Manager – Seamlessly implement market best practices with our adaptable 3-level framework. Create action items that drive plan metrics and tracking, and gain a high-level overview of focus areas, goals, and overall progress.
Add Collaborators – Assign tasks to stakeholders effortlessly, set task update frequencies to maintain team focus and alignment, and utilize automated reminders to foster a culture of accountability within the team.
Progress Tracking – Utilize clear, understandable metrics and KPIs for efficient tracking. Leverage real-time insights to adjust plans, ensuring objectives are met, and stay on top of the plan’s progress with the platform's status tracker.
Budget Allocation – Easily update the budget for each focus area. Link the plan to specific accounts, making it easier to determine the impacts and keep stakeholders informed with a dedicated budget allocation functionality.
Publish Online – Convert your plan(s) into a polished website to foster trust among constituents. Provide citizens the choice to receive updates on specific projects or tasks, and turn a strategic plan into a shareable PDF for effortless communication and accessibility.
For more information about ClearPlans, visit https://cleargov.com/products/clearplans.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 900 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
