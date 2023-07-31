07/29/23- $117,472 FINE LEVIED FOR NAKOA BOAT GROUNDING

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

July 29, 2023

$117,472 FINE LEVIED FOR NAKOA BOAT GROUNDING

(HONOLULU) – The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR), on Friday, tentatively approved a proposed settlement by the Albert Trust parties only to pay the fine of $117,472 for the Nakoa boat grounding that damaged over 100 coral colonies and over 1,900 square yards of live rock just outside the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District, on Maui’s west coast.

To compensate the State for damages to natural resources and the cost of the investigation by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and the damage assessment conducted by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), DAR recommended that the BLNR approve the full amount of the proposed administrative penalty.

In its submittal to the land board, DAR stated “This fine reflects a conservative estimate of the amount required to compensate the State, that is consistent with similar coral damage fines.”

“We realize that for the Maui community, especially those who cherish Honolua Bay, this settlement may be disappointing and not enough. However, under this tentative settlement with the Albert Trust, the State will receive almost $600,000 for the removal the vessel, coral damage, and administrative fines. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who harm our cultural and natural resources,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang.

In February, the yacht detached from its mooring and grounded on the shoreline and damaged live rock and coral colonies under the control of Jim Jones. The BLNR reserved the right to pursue further action against Jim Jones for the damages.

After initially assessing the damage, DAR recommended the fine using a coral and live rock valuation tool that considers the size, structure, and species composition of the damaged area.

The salvage costs were covered by the owner’s boat insurance and exceeded $450,000.

State law requires vessel owners to remove boats that run aground or break free from moorings and to coordinate with the DLNR to ensure that the vessel is removed with the least amount of damage possible to reefs and marine environments.

The grounding created public awareness of how vessels that go awry can greatly damage and impact the life of our marine species. “It is DLNR’s duty to conserve Hawaii’s natural and cultural resources and this fine reflects our commitment and awareness to preserving and protecting these precious and valuable resources,” said Chang.

