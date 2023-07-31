Touchstone Recruitment Revolutionizes North American Job Market with Unique Headhunting Approach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchstone Recruitment is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge recruitment services, designed to provide companies with the perfect candidates to fill their open positions in a matter of days. By headhunting each role individually, the agency is able to better match candidates to the client's job specifications and offer focused services for more remote work. As the only company in North America that headhunts for all positions while offering the best rates in the industry, Touchstone Recruitment is poised to revolutionize the job market.
The company's unique approach to recruitment involves a comprehensive understanding of each client's needs, in-depth research into the desired qualifications, and an active search for the most qualified candidates. This hands-on strategy allows Touchstone Recruitment to precisely target specific applicants for each position, streamlining the hiring process and ultimately saving time and resources for their clients.
"Our proprietary recruiting method eliminates the typical trial-and-error approach to finding the right candidate for a job, as well as the need to post a role and sift through hundreds of unqualified candidates," says a company spokesperson. "As we headhunt for each role, we can more quickly and accurately pinpoint candidates who not only fit the required skills but also resonate with the company's values and culture, ensuring long-term success for both parties."
By focusing on individualized sourcing through proprietary direct search techniques, Touchstone Recruitment can identify candidates who have an exact match to your needed skillset, and they can turn them around much quicker than traditional methods. The agency's services cover both remote and on-site positions, making it easier for companies to find qualified employees, no matter the location.
To learn more about Touchstone Recruiting, call Jeff Faith at (800) 566-6892 or email at (jeff@touchstonerecruitment.com).
