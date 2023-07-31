Global Plasma Apheresis Machines Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 17.2 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 9%

Continuous breakthroughs in the healthcare sector and a rise in the patient population base will create new growth opportunities for the plasma apheresis machines market across the globe.

NEW YORK, United States, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Plasma Apheresis Machines Market By Product Type (Plasma Collection System And Multi-Component Collection System), By Application (Extracorporeal Therapy And Plasma Donation), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global plasma apheresis machines market size was valued at around USD 10.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 17.2 billion by 2030.

Plasma Apheresis Machines Market Overview:

Plasma Apheresis Machine helps in the extraction of tiny blood volumes during plasmapheresis. Plasmapheresis is reportedly a therapeutic procedure involving extracorporeal removal and blood plasma exchange. The procedure is used to eliminate antibodies in the treatment of autoimmune disorders. Specifically, it is the procedure of returning blood cells and platelets to the donor's body while retaining the plasma.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Plasma Apheresis Machines market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9% between 2023 and 2030.

The Plasma Apheresis Machines market size was worth around USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 17.2 billion by 2030.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global plasma apheresis machines market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the growing cases of chronic disorders that have led to a humongous demand for plasma apheresis machines.

In terms of product type, the multi-component collection system segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the extracorporeal therapy segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific plasma apheresis machines market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Plasma Apheresis Machines Market: Growth Factors

A rise in chronic diseases will accelerate the expansion of the global market

Massive demand for plasma apheresis machines has been fueled by the prevalence of chronic diseases, propelling the growth of the global plasma apheresis machines market. In the future years, technological advances in the medical equipment industry will also increase the demand for plasma apheresis machines in the healthcare industry. The expansion of the global market will be driven by the rising demand for enhancing the effectiveness of food processing and plasma product processing. The demand for plasma apheresis apparatus has been fueled by the escalation of inherited diseases in both adults and children.

Rising plasma apheresis costs could hamper the global industry's expansion

Global expansion of the plasma apheresis machines market may be hindered by high procedure and treatment costs. For the record, each session of plasma apheresis in the United States can cost between $5,000 and $10,000. In addition, plasma treatment for adults in India costs nearly 2 lacs INR. In addition, the need to repeat the treatment can hinder the expansion of the global industry. Individuals residing in emerging economies may be unable to afford the exorbitant treatment costs, thereby posing a significant threat to the industry's global expansion.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global plasma apheresis machines market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global plasma apheresis machines market include;

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

A.T Cross Co.

Nikkiso

Grayson Tighe

Caran D'ache

Fisher Space Pen

Faber-Castell

Medical Co. Ltd.

Hugo Boss

Bespoke British Pens Ltd.

Jack Row

Montblanc

Bentley Motors

Baxter International Inc.

Terumo BCT Inc.

Asahi Kasei

B Braun Melsungen AG

Conklin Pens

Plasma Apheresis Machines Market: Segmentation Overview

The global plasma apheresis machines market is sectored into product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global plasma apheresis machines market is segregated into plasma collection system and multi-component collection system segments. In addition, the segment of multi-component collection systems, which accounted for approximately three-fifths of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, the plasma apheresis machines industry across the globe is sectored into extracorporeal therapy and plasma donation segments. Furthermore, the extracorporeal therapy segment, which gained a huge share of the global industry in 2022, is expected to lead the application segment in the next couple of years.

Regional Overview:

North America will continue to dominate the global market

North America, which accounted for more than 65 percent of the global plasma apheresis machines market's revenue in 2022, is anticipated to experience profitable growth over the forecast period. The market expansion in the region over the assessment period may be attributable to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases as well as technological advancements in the healthcare & medical devices industry in countries such as the United States and Canada. In the coming years, the market for plasma apheresis devices in the region is anticipated to grow by leaps and bounds due to the entry of new competitors.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific plasma apheresis machines market is anticipated to record the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. A rise in the budget allocation for the healthcare sector in nations such as India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, and China is one of the primary growth drivers of the industry in the region. In addition, advancements in the medical industry and an increase in the patient population will create new growth opportunities for the region's industry. An increase in genetic disorders, such as thalassemia, among the region's youthful and adult population can stimulate the subcontinent's economic expansion.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plasma Apheresis Machines industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plasma Apheresis Machines Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plasma Apheresis Machines Industry?

What segments does the Plasma Apheresis Machines Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plasma Apheresis Machines Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 17.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Nikkiso, Medical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Terumo BCT Inc., Asahi Kasei, B Braun Melsungen AG. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Browse Complete Report Here | Plasma Apheresis Machines Market By Product Type (Plasma Collection System And Multi-Component Collection System), By Application (Extracorporeal Therapy And Plasma Donation), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



The global plasma apheresis machines market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Plasma Collection System

Multi-Component Collection System

By Application

Extracorporeal Therapy

Plasma Donation

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



What the Reports Offer:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

