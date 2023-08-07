Dr. Neil Pollock Talks Men's Sexual Health Access On The Jas Johal Show
Listen to the informative podcast and learn more about the often underdiscussed subject of men's sexual health.
We are here to help with your sexual issues because nobody should suffer alone and silently”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Men's sexual health is not an everday conversational topic, so information about men's sexual health can be scarce.
— Dr. Neil Pollock
Dr. Neil Pollock was recently featured on the Jas Johal show to talk about how he's been working for over two decades at Pollock Clinics, helping to break the silence on the subject and offering men multi-modal treatments to address causes of sexual health problems.
Started 25 years ago with a focus on circumcision and vasectomy, Pollock Clinics is well-known for having developed a safe and effective approach for no-scalpel no-needle vasectomy and virtually bloodless and painless circumcision for men and boys of all ages.
Over the past 5 years, Pollock Clinics has dug deeper into men's sexual health, and it has come up with interesting and innovative protocols to treat some very common conditions affecting men such as:
1. Erectile dysfunction, affecting about 50% of men over 40 - https://www.pollockclinics.com/erectile-dysfunction/
2. Peyronie's Disease and ejaculatory problems - https://www.pollockclinics.com/peyronies-disease/
3. Testosterone assessment and replacement therapy - https://www.pollockclinics.com/t-optimizer/
4. Hair restoration with Platelet Rich Plasma injection - https://www.pollockclinics.com/prp-hair-loss-treatment/
Contrary to what men often believe, these types of issues are so commonplace, and with all the technological advances, increased awareness and a better understanding of the causes of some of these conditions, men no longer need to be embarrassed or anxious about getting the help they need.
It's as simple as going to pollockclinics.com to book an appointment or calling the clinic for the opportunity to get assessed and get help quickly. No doctor's referral is required, so anyone can feel free to speak and ask questions about the whole range of the different men's sexual health issues he may be suffering.
For over 25 years, Pollock Clinics has been a trusted provider of expert care, and is one of BC's largest providers of comprehensive men’s sexual health care. Dr. Neil Pollock and Dr. Jack Chang have performed over 100,000 procedures, including circumcisions, vasectomies and other men’s health treatments. Pollock Clinics has the experience to treat men's intimate sexual health concerns.
