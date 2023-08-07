Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,352 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Neil Pollock Talks Men's Sexual Health Access On The Jas Johal Show

testosterone replacement therapy for men in BC

Dr. Neil Pollock men's sexual health clinic

Dr. Neil Pollock

Listen to the informative podcast and learn more about the often underdiscussed subject of men's sexual health.

We are here to help with your sexual issues because nobody should suffer alone and silently”
— Dr. Neil Pollock
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Men's sexual health is not an everday conversational topic, so information about men's sexual health can be scarce.

Dr. Neil Pollock was recently featured on the Jas Johal show to talk about how he's been working for over two decades at Pollock Clinics, helping to break the silence on the subject and offering men multi-modal treatments to address causes of sexual health problems.

Started 25 years ago with a focus on circumcision and vasectomy, Pollock Clinics is well-known for having developed a safe and effective approach for no-scalpel no-needle vasectomy and virtually bloodless and painless circumcision for men and boys of all ages.

Over the past 5 years, Pollock Clinics has dug deeper into men's sexual health, and it has come up with interesting and innovative protocols to treat some very common conditions affecting men such as:

1. Erectile dysfunction, affecting about 50% of men over 40 - https://www.pollockclinics.com/erectile-dysfunction/

2. Peyronie's Disease and ejaculatory problems - https://www.pollockclinics.com/peyronies-disease/

3. Testosterone assessment and replacement therapy - https://www.pollockclinics.com/t-optimizer/

4. Hair restoration with Platelet Rich Plasma injection - https://www.pollockclinics.com/prp-hair-loss-treatment/

Contrary to what men often believe, these types of issues are so commonplace, and with all the technological advances, increased awareness and a better understanding of the causes of some of these conditions, men no longer need to be embarrassed or anxious about getting the help they need.

It's as simple as going to pollockclinics.com to book an appointment or calling the clinic for the opportunity to get assessed and get help quickly. No doctor's referral is required, so anyone can feel free to speak and ask questions about the whole range of the different men's sexual health issues he may be suffering.

For over 25 years, Pollock Clinics has been a trusted provider of expert care, and is one of BC's largest providers of comprehensive men’s sexual health care. Dr. Neil Pollock and Dr. Jack Chang have performed over 100,000 procedures, including circumcisions, vasectomies and other men’s health treatments. Pollock Clinics has the experience to treat men's intimate sexual health concerns.

Dr. Neil Pollock
Pollock Clinics
+1 604-717-6200
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Neil Pollock Talks Men's Sexual Health Access On The Jas Johal Show

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more