Author Reminds Readers of the Old Saying, “Be Careful What You Wish For Lest It Come True”

There's a reason why there are life-changing stories that end up as cautionary tales. It's because most of us often have a clear idea of what we want but don't consider how our lives will change when we get it. Sometimes, we even wind up less happy when we get what we wished for. Just like many of us, Paheni wishes to strip himself with his responsibilities that are magnified by the crown on top of his little head. The Emperor's Regret , Barbara Pierce's latest offering to the literary scene, is a charming yet wise cautionary tale about being careful what to wish for.The Emperor's Regret is an original folktale that tells the story of a popular young emperor named Paheni who makes the decision to denounce his former lifestyle for another. When he is brought face to face with a surprising reality, it changes his way of looking at his very own existence. Can he endure the twist and turns his life is about to take?While on a nighttime Safari trip in Botswana, Africa, Barbara witnessed a leopard stalking baboons for an evening meal. For her, it was a very tense moment. Later, that riveting scene inspired her to write The Emperor's Regret. She has written nine children's books since retiring from teaching. She contends that the positive response to her work inspires her to continue, and she plans to do so as long as she has fun and interesting things to share. To know more about her, readers may visit www.bapiercesbookcollection.com