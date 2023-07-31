FDLE arrests Cantonment woman for impersonating a law enforcement officer

For Immediate Release

July 31, 2023



CANTONMENT, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Bobbie Lei Sales, 35, of Cantonment, for falsely impersonating a police officer.



FDLE agents began their investigation in May after receiving information that Sales identified herself as an FDLE agent. The investigation shows that Sales visited a victim’s home and presented a silver badge while wearing a firearm. She told the victim that he was under investigation and said she would be back in a couple of weeks to search his home.



On a separate occasion, Sales, while having her vehicle repaired at a local dealership, identified herself as working for FDLE.



Agents believe there could be additional victims. If you have been approached by Sales identifying herself as a law enforcement officer, please contact FDLE Pensacola at 1-800- 226-8574.



Sales is charged with one count of falsely impersonating a police officer. She turned herself into the Escambia County Jail on July 26. The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the case.



