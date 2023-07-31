Growing Prevalence of Eye Diseases and Effective Diagnosis Offered by Non-mydriatic Fundus Camera to Boost the Global Market: Future Market Insights

The global market for non-mydriatic fundus cameras is poised for significant growth, driven by various essential factors. These factors encompass the increasing incidence of eye diseases, the rising demand for non-invasive screening techniques, and improved patient outcomes. A recent study predicts the global market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% by 2033.

By 2033, it is anticipated that the non-mydriatic fundus camera market will be worth US$ 563.1 Million. With a value share of almost 56.2%, the hand-held non-mydriatic fundus camera led the global market within the product category in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of nearly 7.8%.



Non-mydriatic fundus cameras provide a non-invasive imaging solution for capturing detailed retina images. Unlike traditional fundus cameras that require pupil dilation, non-mydriatic cameras can capture high-quality images without mydriasis. This exclusive feature improves patient comfort and convenience during examinations.

Non-mydriatic fundus cameras can be integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for automated image analysis. AI-based image analysis aid in early detection and screening of eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. This exclusive feature improves diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Seamless integration of non-mydriatic fundus cameras with electronic health record systems improves workflow efficiency and enhances patient care. The direct connection between imaging devices and EHR allows for streamlined documentation, access to historical data, and better care coordination.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Mydriatic Fundus Camera Market Study:

By product, hand-held non-mydriatic fundus camera accounts for US$ 141.5 Million in 2022 owing to the associated benefits like greater mobility, making it easier to capture fundus images in various clinical settings.

By sensor technology, the CMOS sensor accounts for US$ 112.3 Million in 2022. CMOS sensors typically have faster data readout capabilities compared to CCD sensors. This allows for quicker image capture, reducing the time required for each examination.

Hospitals hold about 41.9% of the global market share in 2022. Hospitals often conduct screening programs to identify individuals at risk of developing retinal conditions, especially in cases like diabetic retinopathy.

By region, North America held a dominant position globally in 2022. Non-mydriatic fundus cameras play a crucial role in teleophthalmology programs, allowing patients to capture their retinal images locally and transmit them to ophthalmologists or retinal specialists for remote interpretation.

“Rising cases of eye disorders and increase in the adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures contribute to its higher demand and global expansion.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Non-mydriatic Fundus Camera Market Competitive Landscape and Their Marketing Strategies:

Leading companies are spending heavily on research & development efforts to create advanced products enhancing effectiveness and patient affordability.

In February 2023, Sun Pharmaceuticals announced acquiring shares of a 26.9% stake in two digital health businesses- Agatsa Software Pvt. Ltd. and Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

In May 2023, Espansione Group & Topcon Healthcare SEA announced an ongoing exclusive partnership. The whole range of current solutions & upcoming innovations from Espansione Group will be distributed exclusively by Topcon in the Southeast Asian market.

Top Companies:

Canon Medical Systems, USA. Carl Zeiss Centervue, Inc. Chongqing Vision Star Optical Co., Ltd. Forus Health Pvt Ltd, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. HAAG-STREIT GROUP Huvitz Corp ICEN Technology Company Limited Kowa American Corporation Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd. NIDEK CO., LTD. OPTOVUE, INC. Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd. Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd. Topcon Corporation Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. Volk Optical

Country-wise Insights Non-mydriatic Fundus Camera Market

United States : The United States has a significant demand for advanced medical imaging technologies, including non-mydriatic fundus cameras. The high prevalence of diabetes and an aging population has increased the incidence of diabetic retinopathy and age-related eye conditions, driving the demand for such devices. Additionally, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, insurance coverage for eye examinations, and continuous advancements in technology further contribute to the market's growth.

: The United States has a significant demand for advanced medical imaging technologies, including non-mydriatic fundus cameras. The high prevalence of diabetes and an aging population has increased the incidence of diabetic retinopathy and age-related eye conditions, driving the demand for such devices. Additionally, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, insurance coverage for eye examinations, and continuous advancements in technology further contribute to the market's growth. Europe : European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, have a robust healthcare system, and eye care is a significant component of their medical services. The region has seen increased adoption of non-mydriatic fundus cameras due to growing awareness of eye diseases, government initiatives promoting regular eye check-ups, and the presence of key market players in the region.

: European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, have a robust healthcare system, and eye care is a significant component of their medical services. The region has seen increased adoption of non-mydriatic fundus cameras due to growing awareness of eye diseases, government initiatives promoting regular eye check-ups, and the presence of key market players in the region. China : China's non-mydriatic fundus camera market has witnessed rapid growth over the past few years. The country's large population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising awareness of eye health have contributed to the demand for these devices. Moreover, the Chinese government's efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to medical services have further bolstered the market's expansion.

: China's non-mydriatic fundus camera market has witnessed rapid growth over the past few years. The country's large population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising awareness of eye health have contributed to the demand for these devices. Moreover, the Chinese government's efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to medical services have further bolstered the market's expansion. India : India is experiencing a gradual increase in the adoption of non-mydriatic fundus cameras. The country's large diabetic population and growing middle-class segment with better access to healthcare are driving the demand for these devices. However, the market is still in the early stages of development, and cost concerns remain a limiting factor for broader adoption.

: India is experiencing a gradual increase in the adoption of non-mydriatic fundus cameras. The country's large diabetic population and growing middle-class segment with better access to healthcare are driving the demand for these devices. However, the market is still in the early stages of development, and cost concerns remain a limiting factor for broader adoption. Japan : Japan's well-established healthcare system and high healthcare spending have led to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, including non-mydriatic fundus cameras. The country's aging population and government initiatives for early detection of eye diseases have also contributed to market growth.

: Japan's well-established healthcare system and high healthcare spending have led to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, including non-mydriatic fundus cameras. The country's aging population and government initiatives for early detection of eye diseases have also contributed to market growth. Other Regions: Other countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East are gradually recognizing the importance of non-mydriatic fundus cameras for eye health management. Factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of eye diseases, and improvements in medical infrastructure are fostering the market's growth in these regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Non-mydriatic Fundus Camera Industry Research:

By Product:

Table-Top Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Hand-Held Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

By Sensor Technology:

CMOS Sensor

CCD Sensor

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



