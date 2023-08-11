Author Barbara Pierce Remasters a Classic Saying in Latest Children’s Book “The Emperor’s Regret”

“The Emperor’s Regret” is a retelling of an original folktale that reminds readers of the old saying, “Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true.”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- One may have made a wish and gotten what he wanted, only to be disillusioned because it didn't fulfill him in the way he thought it would. That’s the moral that the old saying, “Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true,” has been trying to teach all these years. The origin of this saying can be traced back as early as 260 BC in one of Aesop’s Fables, the world’s best known collection of morality tales. Two millennia later, author Barbara Pierce remasters this classic saying in her book, The Emperor’s Regret The Emperor's Regret chronicles the life of Paheni, a young emperor in Eastern Asia. Paheni wishes to live a carefree existence, the complete opposite of his own life—one that is bound to the duties and obligations that comes with being a royalty. Unable to come to terms with his current reality, Paheni summons Haknobee, a well-respected elder who is known to possess great wisdom and powerful magic to grant him his wish of being free from the crown. However, once he has gotten his heart’s desire, he realizes that it’s not what he thought it would be. Will he be able to turn back time and regain his old life back, or will he continue living with the regret of wishing his life away?Barbara A. Pierce taught elementary school for 35 years. Now retired, she has begun a career in writing. She currently has 6 children’s books published under her name: The Perfect Place for Toodles, Mama Lupita’s Puree Ole, A Mystery in Winters Park, The Game That Sam Plays, and Sophie Virginia and the Little Red Boots, and The Emperor’s Regret. To know more about her, readers may visit www.bapiercesbookcollection.com To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.