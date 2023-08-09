“The Emperor’s Regret” is Barbara Pierce’s Latest Addition to Her Collection of Published Children’s Books
"Sometimes things become possible if we want them bad enough." —T.S Elliot

In Barbara Pierce's The Emperor's Regret, Paheni's wish did come true but what the young emperor didn't realize is the toll he had to pay to get his wish. The Emperor's Regret is Barbara Pierce's latest addition to her collection of published children's books.
The Emperor's Regret chronicles the life of Paheni, a young emperor in Eastern Asia. Paheni doesn’t like the invisible chains that the life of being a royalty has him shackled in. So to help him relinquish his birthright, he summons Haknobee, a well-respected elder who is known to possess great wisdom and powerful magic. Paheni gets what he desires and starts to live a more carefree existence. However, he might not have been that careful in his wishes as his reality starts falling dangerously short of his fanciful expectations.
Through Paheni’s story, author Barbara Pierce, who has been an elementary teacher for most years of her life, wishes to encourage readers, especially the young ones, to consider possible consequences first before making important decisions.
Barbara A. Pierce lived in Memphis, Tennessee until she moved to New York City at a very early age. Upon receiving a degree in education, she began a career as an elementary school teacher that lasted for 35 years. She is also the author of other children’s books such as The Perfect Place for Toodles, Mama Lupita’s Puree Ole, A Mystery in Winters Park, The Game That Sam Plays, and Sophie Virginia and the Little Red Boots. To know more about her, readers may visit www.bapiercesbookcollection.com.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
