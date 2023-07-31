Alafia Kost Boarding House Milenial

Alafia Kost Room Alafia Area Front

Safe and comfortable accommodation

MATARAM, INDONESIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alafia boarding house is a boarding house in Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia. Since establishing this boarding house in 2020, it has greatly interested the community, from workers to students, the room is always full because the fee is not too expensive, only 1,500,000 Rupiah/per month located in an urban area, close to a hospital campus, banking, and shopping centers.

The Alafia boarding house area is very safe, and the residents are friendly and keep the environment clean.

The existence of the Alafia boarding house can also support lodging facilities if there are world events in the Lombok area, Indonesia.

One example of the Moto GP championship, etc

The following are the facilities at Alafia Kost, which consist of 16 rooms:

- to maintain the security of Alafia Kost, CCTV is equipped with CCTV in several corners, from the gate and vehicle parking to the yard area.

- FREE CLEAN WATER, of course, the cleanliness of the water for bathing and washing clothes is immaculate, equipped with six water filters

- FREE TRASHMAN, not far from maintaining cleanliness, tenants do not need to pay for garbage collection services.

-SPACIOUS PARKING, providing a large parking lot that can accommodate up to 6 cars and ten motorbikes

-SPECIALTY SHOPS, in the Alafia boarding house building, there is a primary food shop.

- Air conditioning, each room is equipped with 1pk air conditioning

-SMART TV, each room is equipped with a smart TV and various broadcast channels

-CARBOARD, BED, DESK CHAIR AND MIRROR, all of these are also available in each room

-FREE WIFI, in every room there is free wifi up to 20mbps

- BATHROOM, standard hotel bathroom in each room

-KITCHEN AND CLOTHING ROOM, available in every room