Manchin Announces $3.2 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,262,663 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically support bolstering statewide efforts to respond to and prevent infectious disease outbreaks and expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services through the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Marshall University.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.2 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will strengthen statewide efforts to prevent, control and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatment services through Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $1,262,663 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases
- $1,000,000 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
- $1,000,000 – Marshall University Research Corporation: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
Next Article Previous Article