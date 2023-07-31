Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,505 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $3.2 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

July 28, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,262,663 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically support bolstering statewide efforts to respond to and prevent infectious disease outbreaks and expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services through the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Marshall University.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.2 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will strengthen statewide efforts to prevent, control and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatment services through Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $1,262,663 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases
  • $1,000,000 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
  • $1,000,000 – Marshall University Research Corporation: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $3.2 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more