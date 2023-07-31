Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,421 in the last 365 days.

Specific Crime Type Crime Victim Service Center (CVSC) Comprehensive Services 2024 – 2025 RFP

This funding opportunity aims to make comprehensive, culturally appropriate direct services available to individuals hurt or harmed (victims of crime) by crimes other than sexual assault and domestic violence throughout the state.
The Crime Victim Service Center ensures immediate and sustained support for adult, child, and adolescent victims of assault, burglary, child abuse, drunk and drugged driving, homicide, identity theft, human trafficking, hate crimes, kidnapping, property crimes, and other crimes.
OCVA intends to award funds for 21 months (Oct. 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025).
• Year One = Oct.1, 2023 – June 30, 2024
• Year Two = July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025
Eligible applicants are public agencies, Tribes, tribal organizations, and nonprofit organizations that have not been selected as an Apparently Successful Applicant for SFY 2024-2025 CVSC funding.

Download application materials (PDF)

Closing Date: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5 P.M. PST

Contact RFP Coordinator Susanne Guinn with questions: susanne.guinn@commerce.wa.gov

You just read:

Specific Crime Type Crime Victim Service Center (CVSC) Comprehensive Services 2024 – 2025 RFP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more