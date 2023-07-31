Brett Cohen Named CEO of Recovery Centers of America

RCA taps Cohen, a highly respected healthcare industry veteran, to advance the company’s clinical mission. Founder J. Brian O’Neill steps down from CEO role, remaining a Board member and major shareholder.

King of Prussia, PA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), the premier healthcare network for substance use disorder treatment, today named Brett I. Cohen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Cohen succeeds J. Brian O’Neill as CEO of the company. O’Neill, who founded RCA nine years ago, will continue to serve as a Board member and major shareholder, with Cohen leading the company into its next phase of growth and clinical treatment innovation. Cohen was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Sevita, a leading home and community-based healthcare provider with over 40,000 employees.

“At RCA, we have built a world-class addiction treatment network where patients can feel comfortable, safe and respected,” said O’Neill. “Brett has successfully cultivated cultures focused on care and growth. His experience achieving operational excellence at scale will be vital in leading RCA into a new era of saving lives and treating addiction and substance use disorder. We couldn’t have chosen a more qualified and committed leader.”

Under O’Neill’s leadership, RCA revolutionized the recovery experience with patient-centric, clinically-based care and world-class facilities for people seeking treatment. RCA uses cutting-edge treatment technology in unison with holistic step-based recovery modalities and safe, supportive community environments. Today, the company has grown to 11 sites, serving more than 57,000 people across seven states in their recovery journey.

Cohen brings three decades of healthcare experience to RCA. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Sevita (formerly the MENTOR Network), a leading provider of home and community-based services for people with disabilities and long-term care needs. Cohen led the company’s operations and services as well as its quality improvement programs, advocacy and government relations efforts, and internal performance improvement initiatives. He previously held leadership positions at top healthcare organizations including Fresenius Medical Care, Kindred Healthcare, and UnitedHealth Group. He is an alumnus of Yale University and The Wharton School, where he earned his MBA.

Throughout his career, Cohen has focused on ensuring top-quality and dignified care for patients, including and especially for complex and high-need populations. He brings this philosophy, along with deep industry knowledge and large-scale operational expertise, to RCA.

“I am humbled and excited to lead an organization as impactful and vital as RCA, which has accomplished so much in such a short period of time,” said Cohen. “The need for RCA’s services has never been greater, and I am eager to continue the company’s mission to save one million lives through dignified, clinically proven, tailor-made treatment for addiction, substance use, and other mental health conditions. I look forward to working alongside RCA’s thousands of committed employees as we serve our patients across the full continuum of care.”

RCA offers individualized treatment programs to help those with SUDs find lasting sobriety. If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-800-RECOVERY for help today.





About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment, as well as treatment for all co-occurring medical and behavioral health disorders. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. An 11th center, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is scheduled to open in early fall 2023. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-RECOVERY with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the third year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites atop Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.

