Phenylketonuria Market to Exhibit Significant Growth, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - BioMarin, Synlogic, PTC Therapeutics, Jnana Therapeutics, Homology Medicines

The phenylketonuria market is expected to grow in 7MM in the coming years due to factors like an increase in the patient pool and the expected entry of emerging therapies by leading pharma and biotech companies.

DelveInsight’s Phenylketonuria Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, phenylketonuria emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Phenylketonuria Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the phenylketonuria market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 610 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of phenylketonuria in the 7MM made up approximately 50.5K cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Globally, leading phenylketonuria companies such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Synlogic, PTC Therapeutics, Jnana Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, Inc, Nestlé Health Science, Moderna, SOM Biotech, Agios Pharmaceuticals, APR Applied Pharma Research, American Gene Technologies, Generation Bio, and others are developing novel phenylketonuria drugs that can be available in the Phenylketonuria market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel phenylketonuria drugs that can be available in the Phenylketonuria market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for phenylketonuria treatment include BMN 307, SYNB1934v1, PTC923, JNT-517, HMI-102, HMI-103, and others.

Phenylketonuria Overview

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare inherited metabolic disorder that affects the way the body processes the amino acid phenylalanine. Normally, an enzyme called phenylalanine hydroxylase converts phenylalanine into another amino acid called tyrosine. The main cause of phenylketonuria is a mutation in the PAH gene, which is responsible for producing phenylalanine hydroxylase. This genetic abnormality is usually passed down from both parents who carry the mutated gene, making phenylketonuria an autosomal recessive condition.

Phenylketonuria symptoms usually become apparent in infancy or early childhood. Without treatment, the excessive build-up of phenylalanine can lead to intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, and other neurological problems. Other common phenylketonuria symptoms include seizures, skin rashes, and an unusual musty odor in the breath, skin, and urine, which is caused by the accumulation of phenylalanine by-products. Diagnosis of phenylketonuria is often performed through newborn screening programs, which are routine in many countries. A blood test is used to measure the levels of phenylalanine in a baby’s blood shortly after birth.





Phenylketonuria Epidemiology Segmentation

The phenylketonuria epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current phenylketonuria patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The phenylketonuria market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Phenylketonuria Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Phenylketonuria Mutation Type-specific Cases

Phenylketonuria Age-Specific Cases

Phenylketonuria Severity-Specific Cases

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market

The primary phenylketonuria treatment involves a strict and lifelong low-phenylalanine diet. Foods containing high levels of phenylalanine, such as meat, fish, dairy products, and certain grains, must be avoided. Instead, individuals with phenylketonuria consume a specialized formula that provides all the necessary nutrients without phenylalanine. This diet aims to maintain blood phenylalanine levels within a safe range, preventing the harmful effects of its buildup. Apart from dietary management, some phenylketonuria patients may also benefit from sapropterin dihydrochloride (Kuvan®), a medication that can help lower phenylalanine levels in some cases. However, its effectiveness varies among individuals, and not all phenylketonuria patients are responsive to this drug.

In 2018, PALYNZIQ (pegvaliase-pqpz) was approved by the FDA for adults with phenylketonuria. PALYNZIQ is an injectable enzyme therapy for patients with uncontrolled blood phenylalanine concentrations on current treatment. PALYNZIQ is manufactured by BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Managing phenylketonuria requires constant monitoring by healthcare professionals, including regular blood tests to assess phenylalanine levels. The goal of phenylketonuria treatment is to allow affected individuals to lead normal, healthy lives while minimizing the risk of neurological complications. Compliance with the prescribed diet and regular medical supervision are crucial for successful phenylketonuria management and a better quality of life for those living with this rare genetic condition. Research continues to explore new therapies and potential gene-editing approaches to further improve phenylketonuria treatment outcomes in the future.

Key Phenylketonuria Therapies and Companies

BMN 307: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

SYNB1934v1: Synlogic

PTC923: PTC Therapeutics

JNT-517: Jnana Therapeutics

HMI-102: Homology Medicines, Inc

HMI-103: Homology Medicines, Inc

Phenylketonuria Market Dynamics

The phenylketonuria market dynamics have been experiencing significant changes over recent years. One key driver of the phenylketonuria market is the increasing awareness and early diagnosis of the disorder. Advances in medical technology and genetic testing have enabled healthcare professionals to identify phenylketonuria cases more accurately and at an earlier stage, allowing for timely interventions and better disease management.

Moreover, research and development in the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in the introduction of new and innovative treatment options for phenylketonuria patients. Novel therapies, such as enzyme replacement therapies and gene therapies, have shown promising results in clinical trials, offering hope for improved outcomes and a better quality of life for phenylketonuria patients.

On the regulatory front, governments and health authorities are taking a keen interest in rare diseases like phenylketonuria, leading to more favorable policies, increased funding for research, and expedited approval processes for new phenylketonuria treatments. These efforts have contributed to a growing phenylketonuria market therapeutics and a rise in investment opportunities in the field.

However, challenges still persist in the phenylketonuria market, including limited patient awareness in certain regions, high treatment costs, and the need for ongoing monitoring and adherence to strict dietary restrictions. These factors can hinder the phenylketonuria market growth and access to proper care for phenylketonuria patients.

Phenylketonuria Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Phenylketonuria Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Phenylketonuria Market Size in 2022 USD 610 Million Key Phenylketonuria Companies BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Synlogic, PTC Therapeutics, Jnana Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, Inc, Nestlé Health Science, Moderna, SOM Biotech, Agios Pharmaceuticals, APR Applied Pharma Research, American Gene Technologies, Generation Bio, and others Key Phenylketonuria Therapies BMN 307, SYNB1934v1, PTC923, JNT-517, HMI-102, HMI-103, and others

Scope of the Phenylketonuria Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Phenylketonuria current marketed and emerging therapies

Phenylketonuria current marketed and emerging therapies Phenylketonuria Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Phenylketonuria Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Phenylketonuria Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Phenylketonuria Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Phenylketonuria Market Key Insights 2. Phenylketonuria Market Report Introduction 3. Phenylketonuria Market Overview at a Glance 4. Phenylketonuria Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Phenylketonuria Treatment and Management 7. Phenylketonuria Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Phenylketonuria Marketed Drugs 10. Phenylketonuria Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Phenylketonuria Market Analysis 12. Phenylketonuria Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

