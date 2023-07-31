FMC CORPORATION (NYSE: FMC) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Possible Securities Claims against FMC Corporation

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating whether FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC) violated federal securities laws.

On July 10, 2023, before the market opened, FMC announced that it was cutting its revenue guidance for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. FMC announced that “the revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May and continued through the remainder of the quarter[.]”

On this news, shares of FMC common stock dropped $11.62 per share, or over 11%, to close at $92.63 per share on July 10, 2023.

