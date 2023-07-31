Solar Edge Pros Voted Best Solar Company by San Antonio Current Readers
In a poll conducted by San Antonio Current, 272,000 readers across San Antonio voted for their favorite solar company, and one emerged as the clear winner.SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a local poll administered by the San Antonio Current – a media company operating as a platform for alternative news, events, and culture – voters declared a winner for the best solar company in San Antonio: Solar Edge Pros. The small but mighty local solar company was humbled to win such a community-involved award. Although they've been doing solar installations for over 17 years, only in the past nine have they sold directly to the customer.
The magazine's 272,000 reader base could vote once a day from May 22 to June 25 through a secure, online voting platform, assuming they lived in one of the 66 zip codes that make up the growing metropolis. The month-long voting process gives everyone a chance to be heard. Additionally, contestants for the Best of SA vote must be one of the top five nominated companies in their industry (nominations completed through the same process at the beginning of May).
the company specializing in solar for homes made the list last year as well but fell short of the top ranking. "We have a lot to be thankful for," David Moore – the Director of Marketing at Solar Edge Pros – stated in response to the 2023 results, "this award exemplifies San Antonio's appreciation for our continued efforts to be the best solar installation company." He went on to suggest several factors that help the Texas solar installer stand out: customer service, extended workmanship warranty, and commitment to giving back to the community.
Larger installation companies often lack the support to troubleshoot issues on the ground, leaving property owners stuck paying the bill for an underperforming system. To make matters worse, having another company come out to work on their system would void any warranties the property owner may have with the original installer, meaning they're sometimes better off waiting until their installer has someone available. Although photovoltaic (PV) systems rarely experience issues, if it happens, homeowners end up paying for their electricity twice – once for the solar panels and once for the electricity from the utility company. Making some people's outrage against solar understandable; however, it's important to differentiate solar panels as an energy source from the quality of installation.
A great deal of appreciation for Solar Edge Pros comes from their willingness to help homeowners after their installer goes out of business. "My inverter failed and was unresponsive," Michael Brisko said on Google Reviews, "My solar installer company was no longer in business. I contacted Solar Edge Pros [and] explained my issue… they got my system back up and running… I recommend Solar Edge Pros." Clearly, a bad experience with one company makes a positive one with another even more memorable.
Furthermore, the Texas solar installer has the credentials and expertise to take on projects that nationwide companies would not find profitable. Their most recent list of services includes:
• Solar Rooftop
• Commercial Solar
• Solar Carport
• Solar Ground Mount
• Solar Patio
• Solar System Maintenance
• Battery Backups
For the past three years, their ability to build structures for PV systems helped them stand out amongst their competitors, but as of 2023, there's a new reason for customers to be smiling – an extended workmanship warranty. They announced in February they would increase their workmanship warranty from 20 to 30 years for all new signing customers. The decision aims to create a competitive advantage over their peers as well as help build trust amongst property owners that the 17-year-old company expects to be around for at least another 30 years. Furthermore, the Texas solar contractor hopes potential customers apprehensive about solar on their roof take it as a sign of confidence in their quality of work.
Lastly, the Texas solar company has been committed to giving back to the San Antonio community in the form of volunteer service, donations, and discounts. The local solar company is well-known amongst the local Food Bank staff for its regular participation in the non-profit's FeedSA campaign – a lengthy food drive event intended to help fill a 20 million meal food gap for children who lose access to their meal programs during the summer break. Any firefighters, military personnel, and teachers with solar panels already know the company offers discounts to anyone that helps serve the community.
The company's next goal is to expand further outside of San Antonio and help more Texas property owners go solar. With a team and new office location in Katy, Texas, their expectation is to provide all of the same great factors in the Houston area.
About Solar Edge Pros
Solar Edge Pros is a trusted leader in the solar energy industry. Since 2005, we have provided solar energy solutions to over 5,000 Texas residents to make the switch to cleaner, greener, and cheaper solar power. We believe in the positive effects of working hard, treating people with respect, and doing the right thing. Our values transfer to both the customer experience as well as the culture within the Solar Edge Pros Family.
Your positive experience with us is our top priority. Whether it be with our appointment setter, the sales rep at the appointment, or an installer, we strive to make your experience a positive one. Our reputation is our most valuable asset, and it is our mission to ensure property owners get to see the benefits of Solar Done Right.
About San Antonio Current
Your guide to all things San Antonio. Smart and sometimes biting spin on local politics, music, nightlife, food, visual and performing arts, and so much more. Alamo City's favorite alternative news and events resource for 25 years and counting.
