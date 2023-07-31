BELMONT CITY PRESS ANNOUNCES: "THE LOAN ORPHANAGE" BY PATRICK QUEALLY SOARS TO #1 NEW RELEASE
Debut fact-based novel authored by Patrick Queally sheds light on the experiences of "Orphaned Consumers" in the mortgage industry
We are delighted to publish 'The Loan Orphanage.' The book reflects Patrick's genuine commitment to mortgage consumers through his 'Mortgage Adoption Program', & making financial stability attainable.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press is thrilled to introduce its latest publication, "The Loan Orphanage," a compelling debut fact-based novel authored by Patrick Queally. The book sheds light on the experiences of "Orphaned Consumers" in the mortgage industry and presents an innovative solution in the form of the "Mortgage Adoption Program."
Since its release, "The Loan Orphanage" has skyrocketed to the top ten books in Mortgages, Business Encyclopedias, and Consumer Guides on Amazon. Additionally, the book has reached the status of “#1 New Releases” in the Mortgages category on Amazon, reaffirming its profound impact on the mortgage financing landscape.
"We are incredibly proud to publish 'The Loan Orphanage' by Patrick Queally," said Red Hilton, CEO of Belmont City Press. "The book reflects Patrick's genuine commitment to helping mortgage consumers. Through his 'Mortgage Adoption Program,' he offers valuable support and guidance to various consumers, making homeownership and financial stability attainable for many."
In this thought-provoking narrative, Patrick Queally explores the plight of individuals who find themselves victims of strictly transactional relationships with Loan Officers. These "Orphaned Consumers" are left without any further guidance or support after reaching the closing table, leaving them in a state of confusion and vulnerability regarding their mortgage and future financing decisions.
Drawing from his extensive 30-year career in the mortgage industry, Patrick Queally has taken it upon himself to address this issue by establishing the "Loan Orphanage." Within this unique mortgage practice, all types of consumers, including First-Time Buyers, Real Estate Investors, and Veterans are warmly welcomed and given the opportunity to be adopted into Patrick's compassionate and expert care.
As a "Wicked Awesome Loan Officer," Patrick Queally has garnered a wealth of knowledge and experience, starting from his early days as a Loan Processor to his remarkable rise to Vice President of Residential & Commercial Mortgage Lending. Throughout his career, he has dedicated himself to providing clients with unparalleled financial clarity, simplifying the complex mortgage financing process into easy-to-follow steps.
Notably, Patrick specializes in serving Veterans and active-duty Servicemembers, assisting them in obtaining VA home loans. His dedication to this cause is evident through the nationally recognized designations he holds, including VMA (Veteran Mortgage Advisor), CVLS (Certified Veteran Loan Specialist), and MMBC Instructor (Military Mortgage Boot Camp).
"The Loan Orphanage" is a captivating and enlightening novel that delves into the challenges faced by consumers in the mortgage world and presents a heartfelt solution that promises hope and support to those in need. Readers and prospective clients are encouraged to connect with Patrick Queally through his website, WickedAwesomeLoanOfficer.com, to benefit from his expert advice and adopt his holistic approach to mortgage practices.
About Belmont City Press: Belmont City Press is a renowned marketing firm inside of a boutique publishing house dedicated to bringing insightful and engaging stories to readers across the globe. With a focus on empowering business owners to become authors and use their books as marketing tools to establish credibility, brand their expertise, simplify their lives, and gain more business, Belmont City Press continues to make significant impact in the business and literary worlds.
