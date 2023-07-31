Vermont State Police investigates homicide in Windham

Submit Release
WINDHAM, Vermont (Monday, July 31, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this year in which a 73-year-old woman was killed in her home in Windham.

 

The Feb. 20 death of Claudia M. Voight initially was reported to be the result of an apparent medical event and did not appear suspicious. However, an autopsy performed several days later at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington indicated the death was suspicious, and Voight had sustained injuries that were detectable only during autopsy. Final autopsy findings in April confirmed that Ms. Voight’s cause of death was neck compression, and the manner of death was homicide.

 

Due to the sensitive nature of the case from the early stages of the investigation, VSP opted to wait to disclose the incident to the public. The investigation has now progressed to a point where VSP is able to release information without jeopardizing the case.

 

State police believe the killing of Ms. Voight was not random, and there is no identified threat to the community. No one is currently in custody.

 

The investigation remains active and ongoing and involves members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Victim Services Unit.

 

No further details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the case continues.

 

