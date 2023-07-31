Increasing Number of Dog Bite Liability Claims Calls for Deeper Understanding and Prompt Action
Often, victims know the dog or the owner, which makes the aftermath of the incident particularly distressing...”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising frequency of incidents related to dog bites and the ensuing legal claims demand dog owners’ attention and understanding as relates to liability and potential insurance coverage issues. Shannon Eldridge, a lawyer at Milling Benson Woodward LLP. with decades of experience relating to insurance coverage and insurance defense litigation, offers her insight on dog bite liability and claims.
"Dog bite incidents", Eldridge emphasizes, "are not only a matter of physical harm or distress, but can also invoke serious legal consequences. When a dog bites, it's not just a question of medical bills. A dog bite victim could seek to recover lost wages and general damages for pain and suffering associated with the bite... While dog owners may think that the incident was not very harmful, claims from the victim can be extraordinary, especially when the victim is angry or has other reason to seek significant financial damages,” relates Eldridge.
In many regions, liability laws hold the dog owner strictly liable for any injuries their pet may cause. This means that, even if the dog had never shown signs of aggression or bitten anyone before, the owner could still be held responsible for the incident. In other regions, the "one-bite rule" applies, which essentially states that the owner is only held liable if they were aware of their dog's aggressive tendencies. In Louisiana, the owner of an animal is answerable for the damage caused by the animal. However, the owner is only liable for the damage only upon a showing that the owner knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known that his animal's behavior would cause damage, that the damage could have been prevented by the exercise of reasonable care, and the owner failed to exercise such reasonable care. Nonetheless, the owner of a dog is strictly liable for damages for injuries to persons or property caused by the dog and which the owner could have prevented and which did not result from the injured person's provocation of the dog. Ms. Eldridge says that the current law is intended to protect the public while avoiding strict liability to dog owners.
A rising trend in dog bite cases is the increasing payouts for victims. Eldridge explains, "The upward trend in dog bite claims isn't only a reflection of an increasing number of incidents, but it is also indicative of the courts recognizing and valuing the psychological and emotional trauma suffered by victims, especially children." Ms. Eldridge cautions that it is wise for dog owners to ensure that they carry liability insurance in their homeowners policy or other liability insurance to protect against financial liability arising from their dog. Many policies cover liability arising from dog bites or other behaviors that cause damage or injury, but some policies include exclusions of coverage altogether. Many include breed specific exclusions that exclude coverage for liability arising from the ownership of specific breeds of dogs with reputations for aggressive behavior or serious injury. Some policies may contain a sub-limit of coverage limiting the available insurance coverage for liability arising from dog bites. It is essential that dog owners understand their insurance coverage.
"One of the biggest challenges in dealing with dog bite claims is the emotional element involved. Often, victims know the dog or the owner, which makes the aftermath of the incident particularly distressing," Eldridge notes. She underscores that in such emotionally charged situations, both victims and dog owners can benefit significantly from professional legal advice to navigate through the complexities of liability and claims.
Eldridge advises dog owners to take proactive steps to prevent any possible incidents. This includes obedience training for dogs, ensuring their pets are adequately supervised, especially around strangers or children, and verifying their insurance coverage includes dog bites and other liability arising from dog ownership. In the event of an incident involving a pet, the first contacts after medical attention for the victim should be your insurance agent so that an investigation can be completed and any claims arising from the incident can be professionally handled.
