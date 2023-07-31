From Teacher to Tech Entrepreneur: Local teacher breaks down barriers to mental health services for the Black community
Celebrating One Year of Impact in Supporting Mental Wellness in the Black Community
Ebony Notes empowers African Americans through identity-based affirmations, fostering mental wellness and dismantling healthcare prejudice.”UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LaDonna Welch, a military spouse, teacher, and trailblazing founder and CEO of Ebony Notes, has made a profound impact on the Black community during BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. As the visionary behind the ONLY app of its kind, Ebony Notes, LaDonna has pioneered the first affirmations app specifically addressing the mental wellness needs of the Black community.
— LaDonna Welch
Since its debut on August 1, 2022, Ebony Notes has been a beacon of empowerment for the Black community, offering crucial mental wellness support through uplifting affirmations and accessible resources. LaDonna's unwavering dedication to her mission and her remarkable speed in developing the app underscore her commitment to uplifting the Black diaspora's mental health.
In a powerful testament to Ebony Notes' impact, LaDonna has launched a crowdfunding campaign with an ambitious goal of raising $150,000 to further enhance the app's reach and efficacy within the Black community. Her vision has earned her acceptance into the prestigious Access Mode accelerator, an esteemed program supporting tech entrepreneurs of color in their growth journey.
As a finalist for The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge, LaDonna's vision of securing the grand prize of $25,000 speaks to her determination to dedicate herself fully to Ebony Notes and expand its transformative influence.
Ebony Notes serves as an invaluable tool, providing unwavering support, encouragement, and access to essential resources for the Black community's mental wellness. LaDonna's holistic approach addresses a wide range of mental health topics, including self-esteem, financial empowerment, and more.
Join us in celebrating Ebony Notes during Black Business Month as we approach its one-year anniversary on August 1, 2023, the app's lasting impact on countless lives is evident. LaDonna Welch's relentless dedication serves as an inspiration, fostering positive change in mental health and wellness within the Black community.
To join LaDonna Welch's mission of improving mental wellness within the Black community, support Ebony Notes by contributing to their crowdfunding campaign and downloading the app!
LaDonna Welch
Ebony Notes Company
hello@ebonynotesco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Empowering Black Minds, Elevating Black Wellness | Ebony Notes Crowdfunding Campaign