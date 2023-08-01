Award-Winning Booking Agency, Grant Entertainment, Adds Three More Hitmakers to Roster
Jesse Raub Jr., Clay Hollis, and Luke Prater Join the Ranks with Some of Texas’ Hottest Country Artists
Jesse, Clay, and Luke possess all of the qualities you see in successful national chart toppers, and we are honored to take their journey to the next level with each of them.”CYPRESS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Entertainment, an award-winning talent agency based in Texas, is known for providing some of the best Texas country music artists to venues all over the Lone Star State and beyond. With a roster that is brimming with some of the hottest artists on the charts right now, Grant Entertainment recently added hitmakers, Jesse Raub Jr., Clay Hollis, and Luke Prater to the ranks.
These successful Texas country music artists bring years of experience, numerous #1 hits on Texas Regional Radio Charts, and fresh new sounds to the highly sought-after roster. With seasoned artists like Scotty Alexander, Jake Bush, Case Hardin, Matt Castillo, Payton Howie, and Gary Kyle, along with up-and-comers like Cannon Brand and others among its ranks, these new artists are in good company.
Jesse Raub Jr., just coming off a stint playing sold-out arenas with national recording artist Cody Johnson, is ready to hit the dancehalls and honky-tonks across the nation. Jesse’s list of accolades is impressive. Along with ten #1 hits on Texas radio, he co-wrote Cody’s 2011 #1 hit “The Way She Loves Me” and earned his first gold record as a co-writer on Johnson’s “Dance Her Home”. Jesse is a workingman’s storyteller rocking the traditional Texas country sounds and merging them with southern truth. Somewhere between Jon Pardi and Luke Combs, mixing Hank and Garth's rocking 90’s sounds, Jesse delivers a well-honed show that keeps the crowd on their feet and moving.
With help from Nashville writers Bart Butler and Jon Pardi, San Antonio native, Clay Hollis, gained the attention of Texas country music critics back in 2017 with the release of his self-titled debut EP that earned him his first four Top 10 singles. Three years later, he released a second 6-track EP emphasizing his full range vocals while expertly delivering honky-tonk melodies that resonate with his fans. His most recent work, “No Apologies”, is Clay’s first full-length album which tells his personal story with each track giving listeners a glimpse into who he is. Hollis is no stranger to the stage and during each performance, he can be seen interacting with the crowd while delivering a barn burner of a show.
Luke Prater has been playing the guitar since he was in diapers which is evident in the way he masterfully delivers each melody. He first came onto the Texas music scene in 2018 with his independent release of a self-titled EP and has been on industry professionals’ radar ever since. Prater, just 23 years old, has the tenacity of a seasoned veteran and plays upwards of 100 shows a year to fans across Texas and Oklahoma. He delivers a show with a mixture of original music, 80’s/90’s classic country, and even an 80s/90s rock guitar medley that keeps fans on the dance floor. The possibilities for this young artist are endless.
Grant Entertainment’s reputation for providing high-quality shows and unparalleled customer service to venues all over Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Kansas has earned them a top spot on talent buyers’ call lists. The addition of these new artists rounds out an already stellar roster with even more potential for venues to bring in the best of the best in Texas country music.
About Grant Entertainment
Grant Entertainment represents award-winning singer-songwriters whose styles range from classic Nashville to Texas Red Dirt country. The company has just introduced a marketing, branding, and public relations division to provide artists with a comprehensive solution for building their careers. Grant Entertainment is led by Texas native Holly Grant, who moved to Nashville as a young adult and worked with such legendary names as Starstruck Entertainment, Jim Owens Entertainment, and Winterland Productions. Today, the relationships she forged in Nashville continue to give Grant Entertainment an insider’s ability to connect these extraordinary artists with loyal fans and new followers in performance venues everywhere.
