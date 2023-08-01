New Cognitive Rehabilitation Therapy Provider Offers Hope for Traumatic Brain Injury Survivors
Neuro-Hope treats people who have completed a cognitive therapy program and need to continue recovery, with most seeing results in 1-3 weeks
Many brain injury survivors complete cognitive rehabilitation therapy but are left with deficits that interfere with their ability to live their lives. This is where we start.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you do if traditional cognitive rehabilitation therapy does not work for a loved one suffering from an acquired brain injury? Neuro-Hope, the new clinical services arm of the Bala Cynwyd-based Institute for Cognitive Prosthetics (“ICP”) founded by Dr. Elliot Cole, aims to answer that question.
— Elliot Cole, PhD
“Many brain injury survivors complete cognitive rehabilitation therapy but are left with deficits that interfere with their ability to live their lives,” Dr. Cole notes. “To these people and their families, it can seem like there are no more options, and that is a hopeless feeling. But for us, this is where we start.”
Neuro-Hope's approach to cognitive rehabilitation therapy is unique and proven. For more than two decades, Dr. Cole and a team of multidisciplinary therapists have pioneered and delivered customized, patient-centered therapy to patients nationwide, using the Advanced Telehealth Platform developed by ICP and incorporating the technologies people use in their everyday lives to help patients improve their cognitive functioning.
Over the years, ICP practitioners have helped clients achieve remarkable outcomes, such as:
- Enabling a young woman to return to and graduate from college, after her family had been told that she would never be able to live independently after she suffered a traumatic brain injury,
- Getting a senior banking executive back to the work he loved full-time after a bicycle accident left him in a cognitive fog and unable to complete basic tasks,
- Helping an insurance company executive regain independence after a debilitating stroke seriously impaired his episodic memory and his cognitive functioning. Fifteen months of clinic-based cognitive rehabilitation had produced little improvement in his higher-level cognitive functioning, leaving him unable to plan activities, manage a schedule and remain at home by himself for more than a brief period. After working with ICP, the executive was able to drive himself into Boston for the day and become completely independent in his retirement activities.
Neuro-Hope enables most clients to resume progress in their brain injury rehabilitation, producing improvements in cognitive performance within 1 to 3 weeks of beginning therapy—even if it has been years since their injury. The high rate of success with the population of complex cases the company treats can be attributed to its innovative process, which combines therapy techniques, technology and harnesses the patient’s personal strengths and priorities.
More than 5.3 million people are living with cognitive disabilities due to traumatic brain injury, anoxic brain injuries due to stroke, cardiac events and drowning, and a host of other causes.
For more information about Neuro-Hope's therapeutic approach please visit: https://www.neuro-hope.com/approach
About Dr. Elliot Cole
Dr. Elliot Cole is the founder of Neuro-Hope and its parent research organization, the Institute for Cognitive Prosthetics. A computer scientist known internationally for his work in adapting personal technology and a highly client-centered approach to the needs of brain injury survivors with cognitive disabilities, Dr. Cole focuses his efforts on people who continue to have cognitive disabilities after completing cognitive rehabilitation.
About Neuro-Hope
Neuro-Hope, Inc. (https://www.neuro-hope.com ) the clinical services arm of the Institute for Cognitive Prosthetics, serves individuals with brain injuries who have not benefited from traditional cognitive rehabilitation or are no longer progressing in their recovery. With a collaborative therapy approach focused on clients' personal priorities and incorporating their everyday technologies, Neuro-Hope enables most clients to achieve cognitive performance improvements within 1 to 3 weeks of starting therapy. Using the company’s Advanced Telehealth Platform, therapy can be delivered anywhere with broadband internet service. Delivering services to clients in their natural environments with telehealth is an essential component of Neuro-Hope’s success with its clients.
Contact: Sarah Skerik of Spire Content & Strategy, for Neuro-Hope, Inc.
Sarah Skerik
Spire Content & Strategy
+1 773-273-9742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn