Vinyl Technology Celebrates DPE Suit Production Milestone

Vinyl Technology celebrates a significant achievement with over 246,285 DPE suits produced, demonstrating a strong commitment to safety in the defense industry.

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinyl Technology, Inc., a leading producer of custom textile and polymeric film products, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its production of Demilitarization Protective Ensemble (DPE) suits. The company has produced a total of 246,285 DPE suits, a testament to its commitment to safety and quality in the defense industry.

Vinyl Technology's involvement with DPE suits began in the early 1990s when the company responded to a Request for Quotation (RFQ) for Level-A protective suits. This came after years of producing Level-B protective suits for the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant. After a rigorous qualification process, Vinyl Technology became the sole supplier of these critical safety ensembles.

The DPE suit is a single-use, positive pressure, protective ensemble that offers the highest level of safety for workers in toxic environments. The designers have created this gear for use in settings with known liquid substances or expected high levels of liquid or vapor. Individuals can also wear it during chemical agent decontamination activities.

This milestone coincides with the successful completion of a significant project. Workers at the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant recently destroyed the final munition in the stockpile of obsolete chemical weapons stored at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot. On June 22, 2023, workers at the plant safely destroyed the final round of the stockpile. The U.S. Army recognized Vinyl Technology for their contribution of over 35,000 DPE suits to this project alone.

Vinyl Technology's involvement with the DPE suits started when the United States undertook a chemical demilitarization plan to eradicate chemical weapons inventories. The contractor chosen for the cleanup effort needed a company with a proven track record for high quality and reliability that could supply a custom-made chemical-resistant airtight suit in high volume. Vinyl Technology received the selection to produce the suit, giving birth to the DPE suit. Today, Vinyl Technology remains the sole supplier of the DPE suit.

Vinyl Technology, Inc. is a leading producer of highly reliable custom textile and polymeric film products. Since its inception in 1981, Vinyl Technology has been leveraging its extensive experience in RF welding and custom industrial sewing services to manufacture custom-made products across a variety of industries, including the aerospace, defense, commercial, and medical sectors. Customers choose Vinyl Technology for their soft goods manufacturing needs due to the company's commitment to delivering quality products that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

As a trusted federal contractor of soft goods, Vinyl Technology is compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171 for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and AS 9100 D, the standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. This commitment to quality, reliability, and security has made Vinyl Technology a preferred partner for companies seeking high-performance mission-critical products.

