Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting - 7.20.23

INDIANAPOLIS (July 17, 2023) — The Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation (IGIC) will hold a public board of directors meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 9-11:30 a.m. ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240) in conference rooms A-C.

After the public meeting, an executive session will be held for a discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-6.5(d).

